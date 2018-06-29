Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY
Jennifer Shaits to Scott Sharits, two part lots, $0.
Amy Leibold, Richard Leibold to Meagan Leibold, a part lot, $112,000.
Kristi Drake, Steve Drake to Troy Huggins, one lot, $132,000.
Mike Hawk Homes LLC to Douglas Carson, one lot, $240,000.
James Howe to Joyce Howe, a part lot, $0.
Shirley Marker to Lena Beam, two part lots, $102,100.
Ameriquest Mortgage Securities Inc., Deutsche Bank National Trust, Ocwen Loan Servicing to Tradewinds Development Group, two part lots, $15,500.
Michael Kilpatrick, Pamela Kilpatrick to Dana Kilpatrick, Jason Kilpatrick, one lot, $22,3000.
Mary Hine, Robert Hine to Barbara Arcidiacono, one lot, $153,900.
NVR Inc. to Paul Myers, Sue Myers, one lot, $277,100.
Carrie Kendall, Matthew Kendall to Cynthia Flohre, Patrick Flohre, one lot, $350,000.
Keystone Homes in Troy dba Scott Investments of Troy to Rachael Egolf, one lot, $280,000.
BRE Properties LLC to Deanna Brock, Kevin Brock, one lot, one part lot, $0.
PIQUA
Hannah Havenar, Ryan Havenar to Frederick Hall, one lot, $18,800.
Fifth Third Mortgage Company to Elmer Swank, one lot, $19,000.
John Brian, Krista Brian to VSF Investments 3 Ltd., one lot, $10,000.
Rhonda Hartley Partin Johnson, Verle Johnson to VSF Developments Ltd., one lot, $15,000.
Penrod Four Seasons to Erika Penrod, Thor Pendor, $0.
Brenda Cartwright, William Carwright, Carl Patton, Karen Patton to Anna Patton, one lot, $0.
James Brittingham to Janice Brittingham, one lot, $0.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Paul Maxwell, one lot, $0.
Daniel Jay, Margene Jay to Jack Weiss, three lots, two part lots, $15,000.
City of Piqua to Fifth Third Bank, four part lots, $0.
Christopher Yingst, Elizabeth Yingst to Tony Gragg, one lot, $103,000.
Eileen Warner, Wayne Warner to Bradley Hill, a part lot, $145,000.
Christopher Wolfe, Wendy Wolfe to Brian Chapman, one lot, $75,900.
TIPP CITY
Misty Shank, Andrew Shank, George Stum, Katherine Stum to Megan Myer, Samuel Myer, two part lots, $103,000.
Estate of Camilla Stevens, Deanne Moore, executor to Lori Ayette, Michael Ayette, one lot, $255,500.
Elisabeth Richardson to Ashley Belcher, Jacob Estridge, one lot, $145,900.
Annamarie Berger, Mark Berger to Robyn Kerley, one lot, $152,000.
Cheryl Heinl, Tony Heinl to Elizabeth Jacquemin, Robert Jacquemin, one lot, $374,900.
Gerda Monnette, Paul Monnette to Karen Dalton, Patrick Dalton, one lot, $217,000.
Debby Barnhart, Donald Barnhart Jr. to Annamarie Berger, Mark Berger, one lot, $218,000.
Elizabeth Jacquemin, Robert Jacquemin to Kevin Baker, Stefanie Baker, one lot, $272,000.
Charles Frazier, Deborah Frazier to Marian Drees, one lot, $189,900.
HUBER HEIGHTS
Cesar Torres, Tanya Torres to Kristi Bradford, two lots, $215,000.
Linda Cockeram to Denton Bloom, Dorothy Bloom, two lots, $180,000.
NVR Inc. to Terri Vest, two lots, $205,000.
Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $58,700.
Thomas Hoskins to Michell Hoskins, two lots, $0.
PLEASANT HILL
Carmen Marchal, Joshua Marchal to Amanda Magnuson, Jeremiah Magnuson, a part lot, $67,000.
Bayer Development Group LLC to Karen Cusac, trustee, Mark Cusac, trustee, Cusac Living Trust, one lot, $33,500.
BETHEL TWP.
Judy Sauer, Kenneth Stomps, Linda Stomps to Stomps-Sauer LLC, $0.
CONCORD TWP.
Lee-Dick Realty to Bradlee Real Property, 0.892 acres, $170,000.
Meaghan Fisher, Timothy Rowe to Aimee Velez, Kervin Velez, one lot, $199,000.
David Dilbone, Summer Dilbone to Timothy Rowe, one lot, $383,000.
Eudell Mann to Eudell Mann, trustee, $0.
ELIZABETH TWP.
John Jess, Lou Ann Jess to Theresa Huenke, David Swigart, 53.578 acres, $452,500.
MONROE TWP.
Alina Wertz, Zachary Wertz to Joseph Jurasovich, one lot, $230,000.
Linda Louis to George Doviak III, Joy Doviak, 10.002 acres, $445,000.
Dustin Toman, Mark Toman to Christopher King, Stephanie King, one lot, $189,900.
RL Snell Enterprises Ltd. to Tradan Properties, one lot, $160,000.
RL Snell Enterprises Ltd. to Tradan Properties, one lot, $175,000.
Estate of Harold Kiser to Cathy Martin, 0.329 acres, $0.
NEWBERRY TWP.
Eugene Dammeyer, Judith Dammeyer to David Boggs, Heather Boggs, one lot, $220,000.
NEWTON TWP.
Clayton Rapp to Frieda Garber, Randall Garber, 10.001 acres, $70,100.
SPRINGCREEK TWP.
Clayton Brown, Kimberly Brown to Christopher Yingst, Elizabeth Yingst, one lot, $195,000.
Mike Havenar, Tammie Havenar to Kelsey Bates, 1.112 acres, $143,000.
Henry Redinbo Trust, Sarah Redinbo, successor trustee to Jean Redinbo Amended and Restated Revocable Trust, $0.
STAUNTON TWP.
Christina Andrews, Christina Herron, Samuel Herron to Kelly Ramey, Zachary Ramey, 1.722 acres, $117,500.
UNION TWP.
Alana Denlinger, Ryan Denlinger to Kymberlee Reid, Justin Shannon, $139,900.
Randy Freels to Estate of Samantha Freels, Anthony Freels, executor, 2.0 acres, $0.
Grant O’Dell, Lynsie O’Dell to Heather Hughes, two lots, $165,000.
