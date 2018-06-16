Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

June 12

ReU Juicery & Organic Kitchen, 3 E. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Maruti Gasoline, 1314 E. Main St., Troy — Repeat: Observed coffee stirrers that were not properly protected against consumer contamination. Repeat: Observed no hand drying provision by hand washing sink behind fridge units.

Angela’s Circle of Friends Childcare, 2910 Stone Circle, Troy — Repeat: Observed dishwasher unit that is not in use.

June 13

Milton Union Rec Concession Stand, 7640 Milton Potsdam Road, West Milton — Facility did not have one employee with supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service with level two certification in food protection. Observed upright cooler not working, and also not being used for food.

Dollar General, 785 W. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jumpy’s Fun Zone, 1528 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed open package of pepperoni that was not properly date marked during inspection. Observed food being held in non-approvable containers throughout food prep area. Repeat: Observed condensing unit in reach-in freezer with ice accumulation. Observed packaged single service items on the floor during inspection in storage area. Seal corners on the bay door in far back area.

Homestead Golf Course, 5327 Worley Road, Tipp City — Repeat: In a styrofoam cup, coffee stirs/straws available for customers were observed exposed.

June 14

Dolphin Club of Troy, 2326 State Route 718, Troy — Repeat: In the back storage area, a non-commercial chest freezer was observed.

Donatos Pizza, 414 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed ham (51 F), salami (52 F) and pepperoni (51 F) cold holding at improper temperatures during inspection. Observed prep cooler not holding all food at proper cold holding temperatures during inspection. Observed equipment/food bins being stacked without proper air-drying. Repeat: Observed build-up of debris underneath shelving units inside walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.

Siegels Covington Country Store, 242 E. Broadway St., Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Inspection provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 8

B&K Rootbeer, 1407 South St., Piqua — Observed container of cheese at 60 degrees on the counter. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. Item returned to refrigeration.