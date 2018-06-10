Health inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

June 2

Cajun Specialties, 116 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 4

J’s Cuisine, 1743 W. Main St., Troy — Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature controlled for safety foods held refrigerated for more than 24 hours were not properly date marked. Observed egg yolk (61 F) and breaded chicken (47 F) not held at proper temperatures. Time as a public health control was being used for sauces without the proper written procedures. Observed bags of onions and carrots not properly stored.

June 6

Kids Learning Place & Head Start Troy, 1849 Town Park Drive, Troy — Critical: observed tray of raw breaded chicken on milk cartons inside of reach-in cooler.

McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Critical: observed raw shell eggs (70 F) out of refrigeration without proper time marking; corrected during inspection. Repeat: observed build-up of debris underneath equipment throughout facility.

Weldy’s Dairy Bar, 218 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — Critical: observed cheese (51 F) not holding at proper temperature during inspection; corrected. Critical, repeat: observed multiple open packages of ready-to-eat foods that were not properly date marked. Critical: observed frozen meat thawing in hand washing sink; corrected. Critical: observed the presence of live insects in facility.

June 7

Board & Brush Creative Studio, 816 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Chick-Fil-A, 1910 W. Main St., Troy — Observed thermometer on the milk cooling unit not reading the proper temperature on the unit. Repeat: observed food residual dried on the handles of reach in coolers.

June 8

Troy Senior Citizens Center, 134 N. Market St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Ducky’s, 100 W. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drinks on shelf above prep cooler; corrected. Observed hand washing sink in the restroom that was not reaching proper temperature.

Inspection provided by the Piqua Health Department

June 6

Tasty Treat, 129 College St., Piqua — The lids on the prep unit need to be cleaned.

June 7

Echo Hills Golf Course, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Make sure to hold hot items at at least 135 degrees.