Posted on by

Health inspections


Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

May 24

Harborside of Troy vending, 512 Crescent Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 29

Tipp City Petroleum, 1015 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

May 30

Brewhouse Drive Thru, 488 E. Broadway, Covington — Repeat: in the walk-in cooler, the floor was observed in disrepair.At the time of inspection, the person in charge stated the floor is scheduled to be repaired. Repeat: in the walk-in cooler, the wall surfaces were observed in disrepair; cracked wall surfaces along with superficial surfaces missing.

May 31

Leaf & Vine, 108 W. Main St., Troy — Observed broken food thermometer in upright cooler in basement.

202 Drive Thru, 6929 E. U.S. Route 40, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

June 1

Subway, 1281 S. Dorset Road, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU