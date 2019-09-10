Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Joan Lucas, John Lucas to Andrew Riess, Trisha Riess, one lot, $278,500.

Joann Raterman, Ronald Raterman to Christopher Lane, one lot, $180,000.

Faith Bobcean, Bruce Krauth, Rachel Krauth, Jessica Romero to Leanna Green, one lot, $0.

Edith Murphy Revocable Living Trust, Edith Murphy, trustee to Greenville Federal, one lot, $500,000.

Brian Stafford, Kathleen Stafford to Lauren Jones one lot, $117,900.

Benjamin Dasal, Whitney Dasal to Samantha Farling, Chad Willyard, one lot, $192,500.

Mark Evans to Elaine Kolber, Oswald Kolber, two part lots, $160,000.

Rebecca Doyle to Samuel Maylone, one lot, $112,000.

Elizabeth Bruggeman, Matthew Bruggeman to Sierra Jackson, one lot, $170,000.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, two lots, $99,800.

Harbor West Land Company to Scott Investments of Troy, one lot, $49,900.

Patricia Haberkern, Robert Schoknecht to Amy Bechtol, Collin Bechtol, one lot, $207,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Jennifer Denson, one lot, $160,500.

Kira Fessler to Devon Akhter, one lot, $127,500.

Robin Miller, co-trustee, Nave Family Trust, Maryellen Nilsen, co-trustee to Samantha Ward, two part lots, $123,000.

Stonebridge Meadows to NVR Inc., one lot, $61,000.

Scott Investments of Troy to Melissa Moore, Kyle Moore, one lot, $362,000.

Angie Cline, Joshua Cline to Ronald Nascimento, Talita Nascimento, two part lots, $97,000.

Edward Ross, Sharon Ross to Theodore Fussner, Theresa Fussner, a part lot, $150,000.

R. Dwight Caudill, Russell Caudill, Sabrina Turner to Ruth Hossler, one lot, $171,500.

Amy Bechtol, Collin Bechtol, Amy Hensley to Robert Lybarger III, one lot, $135,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to Mahendrakumar Patel, Ushaben Patel, one lot, $310,000.

Heath Schlagetter, Jacqueline Schlagetter to Stephen Rice, one lot, $225,100.

PIQUA

Jennifer Risner, Timothy Risner to Kevin McGraw, one lot, $97,500.

Donna Cavender, Omer Cavender, attorney in fact to Stephen May, one lot, $124,000.

C. Richard Klosterman, Denise Klosterman to Ronald Ferrence, one lot, $55,000.

Estate of Lois Miranda to Steven Miranda, one lot, $0.

Joyce Smith, Angela Slife, Clifford Smith Jr., two lots, $0.

Estate of Dolly Floss to Joann Witkowski, one lot, $0.

Carol Ferrence, Ronald Ferrence Jr. to Heather Couch, Paul Couch, one lot, $167,000.

Dorothy Grunkemeyer, Cynthia Huelskamp, Linda Spain to Amy Grunkemeyer-Kurzawa, one lot, $62,900.

Irene Hutzinger, John Huntzinger to Chaz Copas, two lots, $117,000.

Paleje East Holdings LLC to Robert Bim-Merle IV, a part lot, $79,000.

Emma Nicodemus to Caleigh Ferree, Jeffrey Manning, one lot, $79,900.

New Penn Financial LLC, Newrez LLC, attorney in fact, NRZ Reo X LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to Bryan Russell, Kimberly Russell, two lots, $12,500.

Terri Combs Orme, Patricia Deaton, Wayne Deaton, John Orme, Catherine Schaetzle, Daniel Schaetzle to Jamie Miles, one lot, $94,000.

Lisa Taylor to Caleb Covault, one lot, $38,500.

Angela McClure to Jordan Hicks, a part lot, $50,000.

Candy Lavy, Paul Lavy to Jeffery Hemm, one lot, $65,000.

Donald Motter, Joanne Motter to Steven Perrine, two part lots, $96,000.

TIPP CITY

Ruth Schmidt, Wendy Watson, attorney in fact, to Michael Suber, Molly Suber, a part lot, $62,500.

Pamela Kinsella, Thomas Kinsella to Megan Resor, Olivia Resor, one lot, $159,500.

Bruns Construction Enterprises Inc., Homes by Bruns to Investacorr Inc., one lot, $0.

Darla Kessler, Dick Plunkett, Donna Plunkett, Dawn Poe, Donna Sevitts, Reed Sevitts to Bradley Holtzapple, Jolene Holtzapple, one lot, $140,000.

Lee Group Enterprises LLC to Russell Harden, a part lot, $210,000.

NVR Inc. to Angela Crespo, one lot, $363,500.

Bruns Construction Enterprises, Homes by Bruns to Investacorr Inc., one lot, $0.

COVINGTON

Pearl Street Holdings to Newberry Theater Preservation Foundation, one lot, $145,000.

Amy Woods, Justin Woods, Sarah Woods to J & P Sommer Real Estate, $12,000.

Alex Woods, Justin Woods to J & P Sommer Real Estate, one lot, $6,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

Michael Smith, Teresa Smith to Michael Smith, trustee, Teresa Smith, trustee, Smith Family Trust, two lots, $0.

Inverness Group Inc. to Ndieme Samba Trust, two lots, $263,700.

Inverness Group Inc. to Adelaide Omane, Jonathan, two lots, $332,100.

Sevda Gufarova, Inverness Group Inc. to Eydar Geydarov, two lots, $440,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Sevda Gafurova, Eydar Geydarov, Ibragim Geyarov, Zarifa Geydarova, two lots, $435,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $52,600.

NVR Inc. to Eric Sumpter, two lots, $240,000.

NVR Inc. to Frank Weightman, Jane Weightman, two lots, $257,500.

John Stewart, Kathryn Stewart to Valerie Guthrie-Jones, Eric Jones, two lots, $307,000.

WEST MILTON

Evan Brumbaugh to 20 Jay Street Properties, $0.

Evan Brumbaugh to 406 Forest Ave. Properties, one lot, $0.

Nancy Kinnison, trustee, R. James Kinnison, trustee, Kinnison Family Trust to Gregory Kinnison, Trudy Kinnison, one lot, $0.

Glen Shaffer, Mary Shaffer to Chris Cavanaugh, one lot, $0.

Chris Cavanaugh to Emily Oldham, one lot, $72,500.

LAURA

Jeffrey Dunn, Julie Dunn to Max Selanders, one lot, $55,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Donald Barnhart and Shirley Barnhart Revocable Living Trust to Sara Collins, Wade Collins, 1.508 acres, $274,900.

Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger to Joseph Zimmerman, Lisa Zimmerman, 11.321 acres, $249,900.

Katherine Durst Irrevocable Trust, Candy Tidwell, trustee to Arlene Isenbarger, Daniel Isenbarger, 11.321 acres, $144,900.

Timothy Cross to Matthew Davis, one lot, $240,800.

Leon Abney Jr., attorney in fact, Nora Abney to Jane Tiani, Lee Tiani, one lot, $440,000.

Michael Holbert Jr., Shaunna Holber to Olivia, Tyler Williams, two lots, $205,000.

Sue Wilmer Bateman, attorney in fact, Phyllis Wilmer to Larry Dollar, Stephanie Dollar, one lot, $187,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Belva Bemus Trust to Belva Bemus, 0.719 acre, $0.

Michelle Ziolkowski, Raymond Ziolkowski to Anthony Cockerham, Toni Cockerham, one lot, $465,000.

Ellen Barney, Jack Barney to Stephen and Jodi Wells Family Trust, Jodi Wells, trustee, 10.519 acres, $265,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Lawrence Thompson, Lee Thompson, Rebecca Thompson to Lawrence Thompson, $0.

Barbara Agee, Patrick Agee to Barbara Agee, Patrick Agee, 10.0343 acres, $0.

MONROE TWP.

Luana Green, Timothy Green, attorney in fact to Justin Green, $19,600.

Jerry Breneman, Kimberly Breneman to Sarah McBride, Stephen McBride Jr., 5.270 acres, $202,500.

NVR Inc. to Michael McDermott, Virginia McDermott, one lots, $334,600.

NVR Inc. to Bobbie Dixon, Christopher Yount, one lot, $321,400.

NEWBERRY TWP.

David Frantz to Jordan Hodges, two lots, $125,000.

Gerald Webster, Kristin Webster to Heather Schneider, Jacob Schneider, 5.070 acres, $230,000.

Mark Spiers to Brittany Elsass, Dustin Elsass, six lots, $180,500.

Debbie Clark, Randall Clark to Charles Luthman, Paula Luthman, 2.501 acres, $205,500.

NEWTON TWP.

John Walker, Julia Walker to John Walker, Julia Walker, 1.092 acre, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Carolyn Pearson, Randi Pearson to Jamie Pearson, John Pearson, one lot, $305,000.

WJH LLC, WJHOH LLC to Jantzen Emerick, one lot, $173,000.

UNION TWP.

Daniel Antonides, Joann Antonides to Brandon Sharp, Sheila Sharp, one lot, $0.

Karen Leis, Robert Leis to Gary Utt, Margery Utt, 10.0 acres, $343,000.

Shirley Wheelock to John Wheelock, 16.970 acres, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Angela Sullenberger, Joshua Sullenberger to Brenda Sullenberger, Philip Sullenberger, $0.

Clara Young, Lonnie Young, attorney in fact to Lauren Laug, Angela Nill, 0.476 acre, $65,000.