College briefs

Bick graduates from University of Toledo

TOLEDO — Adam J. Bick, of Troy, graduated, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Education degree in Adolescent and Young Adult Integrated Social Studies from The University of Toledo in May 2020.

Bick graduates from Eastern Michigan University

YPSILANTI, Mich. — Abigail L. Bick, of Troy, graduated, Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Eastern Michigan University in May 2020.

Ohio Northern University confers degrees

ADA — The following students from Miami County graduated from Ohio Northern University in May 2020 with the following degrees:

• Tristan Cisco, of Piqua, computer engineering

• Haley Dotson, of Piqua, law

• Alexander Dyke, of Troy, professional writing

• Brian Pencil, of Tipp City, history/social studies

• Samuel Pencil, of Tipp City, manufacturing technology

• Joseph Slusher, of Covington, civil engineering