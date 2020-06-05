College briefs

Bick graduates from University of Toledo
TOLEDO — Adam J. Bick, of Troy, graduated, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Education degree in Adolescent and Young Adult Integrated Social Studies from The University of Toledo in May 2020.
Bick graduates from Eastern Michigan University
YPSILANTI, Mich. — Abigail L. Bick, of Troy, graduated, Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Eastern Michigan University in May 2020.
Ohio Northern University confers degrees
ADA — The following students from Miami County graduated from Ohio Northern University in May 2020 with the following degrees:
• Tristan Cisco, of Piqua, computer engineering
• Haley Dotson, of Piqua, law
• Alexander Dyke, of Troy, professional writing
• Brian Pencil, of Tipp City, history/social studies
• Samuel Pencil, of Tipp City, manufacturing technology
• Joseph Slusher, of Covington, civil engineering