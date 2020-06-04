College briefs

University of Findlay announces graduates

FINDLAY — University of Findlay graduates were recently recognized for earning degrees for the academic year 2019-2020.

Local students include, Dylan Jacobs, of Piqua; Emily Mikolajewski, of Piqua; Seth Pemberton, of Troy; Anneleise Ritzi, of Troy; Tucker Stocker, of Covington; Emily Teague, of West Milton; Samantha Trame, of Conover; Ashton VanDyke, of Piqua; Jessica Weeks, of Pleasant Hill; Mackenzie Weldy, of Bradford; and Jonathan Woodward, of Tipp City.

The university is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. Students will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates.

University of Evansville announces dean’s list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Caitlyn Hood, of Tipp City, and Emily Burleson, of Troy, were both named to the University of Evansville dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Walker named to DePauw University’s dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Abigail Walker, of Troy, has been named to DePauw University’s spring 2020 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Cowley named to Berea College dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. (05/27/2020)— Zoe Cowley, a resident of Troy, has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Berea College.

A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits*, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

Ohio Dominican University announces dean’s list

COLUMBUS — Ohio Dominican University has named more than 400 students to its spring semester 2020 dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include Kiyha Adkins, of Troy, and Paige Boehringer, of Covington.

In order to make the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must have achieved a 3.5 GPA or better after taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Xue earns degree from Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Ga. — Edward Xue, of Troy, has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Temirov earns degree from the University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Ravshan Temirov, of Tipp City, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration during recent commencement ceremonies.

Belmont University announces dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following students achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the spring 2020 semester. Local students named to the list include, Christian Starrett, of Piqua; Camryn Snapp, of Tipp City; and Hunter Jergens, of Tipp City.

Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semster) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).

Crow named a presidential scholar at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, N.Y. — Isabelle Crow, of Tipp City, a freshman majoring in chemical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the spring 2020 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Peura named to spring dean’s list

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Peura, of Troy, earned at least a 3.5 GPA to be named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Peura graduated cum laude with a BSBA management in May.

Magee graduates from Heidelberg University

TIFFIN — Brandon Magee, of Covington, is a member of the graduating class of 2020 at Heidelberg University, graduating on May 17, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology.