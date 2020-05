DELAWARE — Meredith Richters, of Troy, was recently honored at Ohio Wesleyan University’s 16th annual Dale J. Bruce Scholar-Athlete Awards celebration.

The virtual event recognized Battling Bishop athletes from Ohio Wesleyan’s 25 varsity sports for their academic and athletic successes during the 2019-2020 school year.

Richters earned the Top 50 Academic Award.

Richters competed on the Battling Bishop women’s swimming and diving team.