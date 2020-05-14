Twins named Covington king and queen

COVINGTON — Covington High School history was made with the first ever crowning of twin siblings as 2020 prom king and queen.

Senior students Seth and Sophia Iddings, son and daughter of Steve and Mary Iddings, of Covington, were both nominated for prom court, subsequently winning the titles in an already unprecedented year for the school — and schools throughout the country — with the cancellation of classes and the traditional prom night.

“Just getting on court was an honor for me because I don’t get to see my classmates hardly and it was nice to know they still thought of me,” Sophia said of her nomination to the 2020 prom court. “I didn’t expect myself to get on there; I felt confident my brother would because he’s a great guy and I also made shirts for him.”

Seth echoed these sentiments.

“I felt honored; I honestly don’t know exactly what to say or how to describe it,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, I didn’t think I would get on the court, let alone win. I think it’s cool that people thought of me even though we haven’t seen each other in person for awhile.”

Seth played Covington football from freshman to senior year, and wrestled from freshman to junior year. He also participated in art club. He plans to attend University of North Carolina Wilmington to study computer science.

Sophia played volleyball from freshman to senior year and participated in KEY club, Spanish club, drama club, SADD club and National Honor Society. She also plans to attend UNC Wilmington to pursue a pre-medical major in obstetrics.

Though Sophia and Seth said they are both proud to be nominated queen and king, they can’t help but think about how different the crowning and celebration would have been, if it weren’t for the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health orders.

“I think the honor is a little more limited,” Seth said. “I feel that if there wasn’t a pandemic, more people would know about the crowning, but I feel mainly just the senior class knows.”

“I definitely think this is a great honor, but I think the fact that I only heard about it through email, instead of at prom with all my friends, made it just not feel real,” Sophia added. “I appreciate the fact that some of the staff members worked to give our class a bit of the experience through voting for a court.”

Covington High School Principal Josh Meyer said the honor of prom king and queen is well-deserved by the twins.

“Seth and Sophia are well-liked by their classmates and the staff at Covington High School,” he said. “They brighten any room that they enter and I know, with their great work ethic and outgoing personalities, that they will be successful in their future endeavors. Seth and Sophia are great kids and I’m happy for them.”

Provided photo Senior students Seth and Sophia Iddings, son and daughter of Steve and Mary Iddings, of Covington, were nominated for prom court, and both won the titles.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

