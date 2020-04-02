Edison State donates PPE to local hospitals

PIQUA — As the COVID-19 health crisis continues to impact area communities, Edison State Community College is stepping up to help local healthcare facilities in need through the donation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Edison State’s health sciences programs have recently donated 4,200 gloves, 500 masks, 90 lab coats, and 100 gowns to Wilson Health, Wayne HealthCare, and the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA).

The GDAHA collaborates with 29 Dayton hospital locations, health organizations, and numerous community partners to improve the quality and cost of healthcare in the region. Several of the hospitals that they partner with include Upper Valley Medical Center–Premier Health, Kettering Health Network, and Dayton Children’s Hospital, along with Wayne HealthCare and Wilson Health.

“We have students completing clinical rotations at all of these facilities, so we wanted to support these agencies with our donation,” said Jill Bobb, Program Administrator of Nursing at Edison State.

“We’re grateful to be able to partner with these hospitals,” Bobb added. “While students haven’t necessarily been able to complete all of their clinical rotations with these sites this semester, the hospitals are being very generous to open up all of the acute care clinical rotations as they are able.”

The college has also donated over 1,300 reusable tote bags for school lunch distribution, and several employees are making masks from home while also mentoring others on how to produce them.

“We take the ‘community’ part of our title very seriously,” said Dr. Doreen Larson, president of Edison State. “Our ongoing community partnerships allow us to redeploy our resources quickly, and we are happy to do so.”