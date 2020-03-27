Piqua City Schools adjust meal distribution

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said Thursday, during the board of education’s regular monthly meeting, the district will change the way it delivers lunches to students while schools are closed. Beginning Monday, the school will pass out five days’ worth of food to each student.

The meals will be distributed each Monday until school resumes.

Thompson also gave an update regarding the distribution of computers to assure each PCS student is able to participate in e-learning while at home.

“We’re trying to get as many people as we can online,” Thompson said. “That allows teachers to give more direct feedback on an ongoing basis.”

He added that if any students have technical issues, they can call 937-916-3150 for assistance from the technology department.

Thompson said state testing is canceled for the year. As for events, he said he would like to wait before making decisions to cancel the eighth grade Washington, D.C. trip, which is planned for the end of May.

“We feel like it’s in the best interest to wait this out a little bit, find out what’s happening long-term, and we can reschedule them,” he said. “Even if the students are going into their ninth grade year, in August or later, we can reschedule it, the students still get to go on the trip, and nobody loses any funds.”

Thompson said graduation ceremonies, along with scholarship announcements, may be postponed for a later date, as well.

“As we get more information from the governor, we’ll make decisions and get that out there,” he said. “We have no intention right now of canceling graduation or those important kinds of things for our seniors. We want them to have those opportunities, as well.”

Kindergarten registrations have been postponed, and more information will be released regarding a rescheduled date.

Parents may email board@piqua.org with any questions or concerns.

Thompson reminded students that the school playgrounds are closed while schools are closed.

The board approved the purchase of auditorium seating from Zimmerman School Equipment for the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts. This will provide updated seating that is also handicap-accessible.

The total cost is $217,469.50, and the Lundgard Foundation donated $50,000 to go toward the purchase. The remaining funds were budgeted in the capital improvements from the general fund for fiscal year 2020, according to Treasurer Jeremie Hittle.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for April 30 at 6 p.m.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.