Piqua City Schools provides computers to students for e-learning

PIQUA — Piqua City Schools passed out nearly 500 computers to students as they prepare for home instruction to begin next week after spring break, according to Superintendent Dwayne Thompson.

Thompson said they began to pass out sanitized computers from at 9 a.m. on Friday. The district is able to provide one computer per household to assist students and their parents while schools are closed.

A second and final distribution will take place on Monday, March 23, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Piqua Central Intermediate School, for all K-12 Piqua City Schools students. Parents will need to pull in to the back lot of the school off of Camp Street.

“We are only asking families that do not have a computer to get one for their household as we need to make sure each family can have one to work on during this time of closure by Governor DeWine,” Thompson said. “Everyone coming through the line has been very understanding of our guidelines and very appreciative of having this opportunity.”

Thompson indicated Piqua teaching staff will be working on Monday and Tuesday to prepare lessons for students to begin on Wednesday. The district sent out a communication to parents to see who does not have the internet at home, and those without will be provided with alternate packets of work that can be completed.

In support of social distancing and DeWine’s recommendations, Thompson said the district will be mailing these packets to parents that requested them. He mentioned that they received information from Spectrum regarding free wireless internet for families in need.

“From what I understand, Spectrum will offer broadband and wifi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps,” Thompson said.

To enroll, parents can call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

“Like everyone else, we continue to listen to Governor DeWine’s press conferences to learn more about our work ahead,” Thompson said. “We will communicate additional information regarding the rest of this school year when we are informed of facts from the Ohio Department of Education.”

Thompson said the PCS website, www.piqua.org, will be updated regularly, and parents and students are also encouraged to continue to reach out to their child’s teachers and building administrators during normal school hours through email.

Parents and the community can also reach out to the district through email, at board@piqua.org.

“We are very appreciative of our partnerships with parents and the community as we support our students and one another through this uncertain time,” Thompson said. “We can accomplish this because We Are Piqua!”

Provided photo Piqua City Schools staff passing out nearly 500 computers to students on Friday as they prepare for home instruction to begin next week. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2020/03/web1_PCS-laptops.jpg Provided photo Piqua City Schools staff passing out nearly 500 computers to students on Friday as they prepare for home instruction to begin next week.