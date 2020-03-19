Milton-Union continues lunch program

WEST MILTON — West Milton-Union Schools released a statement to announce the district and the Bulldog Bags program are continuing their partnership to provide food items and student meals.

On Thursday, several food items were distributed to support students in kindergarten through 12th grade for Friday and over the weekend.

These food items are meant to support the children needing something to eat over the weekend, but are not intended to provide full meals, the release states.

On Monday, March 23, and Monday, March 30, Milton-Union staff and community member volunteers plan to prepare and distribute five lunches and five breakfast items to individual students.

These items, the release states, are planned, ordered and distributed to sustain children and young people for five days of school meals.

Parents and caregivers can expect a mass email with further details. This email will include the student’s lunch account number, which will be needed at pick-up.

The Monday pick-ups will be held from 4-6 p.m. Distribution will occur on school grounds, at or near the athletic entrance on the south side of the building.

Distribution and pick-up will follow a “grab and go” model, the release states. Parent and caregiver drivers, along with their students, should remain in their vehicles, and be prepared with lunch account numbers and ready to interact quickly with volunteers.

The district Food Service Operation, along with volunteer support, will attempt to sustain this process weekly for the foreseeable future.