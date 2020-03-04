School briefs

Upper Valley Career Center announces writing contest winners

PIQUA — Each year, the UVCC’s Learning Resource Center hosts a series of three writing contests — fall, winter and spring — where students can enter their original works of fiction, non-fiction, poetry and multimedia. Students, faculty and staff then pick their favorites through blind online voting.

The winners of the Winter 2019-20 LRC Writing Contest are:

Narrative:

• 1st: Lauren Meyer, “Friday Night Fright”

• 2nd: Sierra Gudim, “A Night To Remember”

• 3rd (TIE): Layle Wackler, “The House,” and Sabrina Woods, “Glitter Force Christmas”

Poetry:

• 1st: Layla Wackler, “Tears”

• 2nd: Marshall Hollis, “Purpose of Pain”

• 3rd: Kayleigh Williamson: “And Then I Saw It”

Essay:

• 1st: Katelynn Hawkins, “Suicide Isn’t Just About You”

• 2nd: Megan Allmann, “Unexplained”

• 3rd (TIE): Jaycee Lewis, “Goner,” and Layla Wackler, “Memories”

Multimedia:

• 1st: Sierra Gudim, “Dragon”

• 2nd: Megan Allmann, “Then I Saw It”

MVCTC FFA students attend Young Leaders Conference

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter Veterinary Science Seniors recently went to the Young Leaders Conference sponsored by The Ohio State University and Alpha Gamma Rho and Sigma Alpha. The purpose of the 2020 Young Leaders Conference is to provide a unique opportunity for students to improve their leadership skills, experience professional development, and advance communication abilities.

All Senior Veterinary Science MVCTC FFA members attended three sessions with experts and then listened to the keynote speaker, Micah Mensing. Before attending the conference, all students wrote a scholarship essay to be considered for one of two scholarships presented.

Lily Preston, from partner school Tri-Village, was the recipient of this year’s scholarship presented by Sigma Alpha. The $500 was presented for her response to an essay questions about the Future of Agriculture.

FFA ‘Member of the Month’ announced

CASSTOWN — The March 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Isaac Beal. He is the son of John and Melissa Beal, a freshman, and first-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Isaac is a member of the General Livestock Evaluation team and recently placed 3rd high individual at the Patriot Invitational competition. He also placed 2nd in the county Creed Speaking Competition and 4th in the District job Interview Event. His Supervised Agricultural Experience program consists breeding goat and market wethers.

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA celebrates National FFA Week

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union MVCTC FFA recently celebrated National FFA Week, which serves as a time to share what FFA is and the impact it has on members every day.

Milton-Union MVCTC FFA Reporter Kelsie Tomlinson was asked, “What is FFA and how has it impacted you?”

“FFA is a place where I can work as a team while being involved and sharing my ideas,” Kelsie said. “FFA has brought me many new friendships and skills that I will never forget. Being a part of this organization I became a better leader and it will always be very important to me.”

The Milton-Union MVCTC FFA chapter kicked off their celebration of FFA week with a snow tubing trip at Valley’s Edge and a Livestock Judging Career Development Event in Mt. Gilead.

Covington Elementary to hold kindergarten registration

COVINGTON — Covington Elementary will hold its annual kindergarten registration and screening on April 1 and 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 12 to 3 p.m. Any child who will be five on or before Aug. 1, 2020, is eligible to attend kindergarten.

All parents of kindergarten-age children are asked to call the elementary office, at 473-2252, for a registration/screening appointment. To register your child(ren), it is necessary for parents to bring their child’s certified birth certificate, record of immunizations, proof of residency, photo ID and custodial papers (if applicable).

Bradford-UVCC FFA members compete

BRADFORD — Three members of the Bradford-UVCC FFA Chapter recently competed in the FFA Creed Public Speaking Career Development Event. This event is a contest that evaluates an FFA members ability to remember and properly recite the FFA Creed.

Isabella Hamilton, Molly Clark, and Isabella Brewer were the three members that represented the Bradford FFA in this event. They spent their time before school practicing and preparing.

At the sub-district level, Molly Clark placed 3rd and Isabella Hamilton placed 4th. Isabella Brewer won the contest and moved on to the district level contest. She placed 4th out of 10 competitors.