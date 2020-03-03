College briefs

Miami University announces dean’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-2020 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Local students named to the list include, from Piqua, Kayla Jones, Molly Smith, and Cassidy Hemm; from Tipp City, Olivia Shirley, Jackson Yeager, Efrain Perez, Sophia Yarwick, Lexi Polansky, and Abigail Cartwright; from Troy, Zoey Scancarello, Laney Rupert, Charlotte Snee, Savannah Thompson, Will Gilfillen, Razvan Ruxanda, Logan Huth, Henry Shaneyfelt, Garrett Moyer, Ann Pannapara, and Grace McCalister; and from West Milton, Annalise Bennett and Hallie Berberich.

Rose named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University

YOUNGSTOWN — Macklin Rose, of Troy, has been named to dean’s list at Youngstown State University for fall semester 2019. Rose is majoring in civil and construct engineering technology at YSU.

Dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.

Freed named to College of Charleston president’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lauren Freed, of Troy, was named to the College of Charleston fall 2019 president’s list. Freed is a special education major.

To qualify for president’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 14 semester hours.

University of Alabama announces dean’s, president’s lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama recently released its dean’s and president’s lists. Local students named to the dean’s list include Dylan Clapper, of Tipp City; and local student Caroline Pratt, of Troy, was named to the president’s list.

Zaylskie named to Vanderbilt University’s dean’s list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lauren Zaylskie, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list at Vanderbilt University. She is a sophomore majoring in neuroscience and Spanish.

Bowling Green State University announces dean’s list

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University has recently released its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Ludlow Falls: Jordan Hennemyre, Luke Huffman, Britton Schauer.

• Tipp City: Olivia Diehl, Raegan McElhose, Madeleine Loges, Katie Kramer, Sarah Miller, Andrew Wood, Ethan Keitkamp, Meghan Kauffmann, Tyler Tauscher, Claire Wint, Alexandra Davis, Rachel Larsen, Courtney Schmidt, Kaitlyn Balkcom.

• Troy: Grace Hartman, John Stallard, Kearston Riley, Logan Westfall, Preston Gambrell, Suzanna Davidson, Sarah Williams, Lauren Heckman, Caitlin Mellieon, Cameron Schluter, Luke Mengos, Rachel Anderson, Erin Kirner, Meredith Pruitt, Matthew Jackson, Alexis Otstot, Megan Frederick, Madeline Innes, Gavin Ruzicka, Michala Andrade, Kayleigh Hill, Hallie Brubaker, Sophia Virgallito, Ryan Pour.

• West Milton: Emily Stevenart, Harrison Litton, Haily Bohse.

• Bradford: Bailey Wysong, Amelia Roberts.

• Covington: Blaire Wehrley.

• Fletcher: Erin Redick.

• Laura: Cory Spitler.

• Piqua: Amantha Garpiel, Tanner McKinney, Tessa Arnett, Ethan Gevedon, Jerry Curtis, Allison Cox, Katie Stewart, Kirsten Davis, Ash Kolsky Chloe Koon.

• Pleasant Hill: Nicholas Carlin, Emmi Fisher.

Ratcliff member of Esports at Ashland University

ASHLAND — Lucas Ratcliff, of Troy, is a member of Ashland University’s Esports team. Ratcliff is majoring in marketing. He is the son of David and Arazeli Ratcliff, and a 2019 graduate of Miami East High School.

Ratcliff, a freshman, competes in Fortnite for the Eagles.

Kettering College announces dean’s list

KETTERING — Kettering College recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Local students named to the list include Danielle Etter, of Covington, who is majoring in sonography; Abigail Baker, of Troy, who is majoring in GEED/BSN; Erica Cavender, of Troy, majoring in health sciences; Haylea Mattan, of Troy, majoring in sonography; and Julie Quinter, of Troy, majoring in health sciences.

Decker performs in UF band’s pops concert

FINDLAY — Ally Decker, of Troy, recently performed in the University of Findlay’s symphonic band and wind ensemble’s pops concert, “All That Jazz.”

The band performed selections of American jazz. The annual winter concert was directed by Jack Taylor, university professor of music.

Miami University announces president’s list

OXFORD — Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2019-20 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Covington: Seth Daly.

• Ludlow Falls: Chris Trimbach.

• Piqua: Maya Vulcan.

• Tipp City: Sydney Ignet, Adam Grieshop.

• Troy: Michael Whidden, Faith Walker, Jackie Fulker.

Shawnee State University announces president’s, dean’s lists

PORTSMOUTH — Adam Bilitzke, of Troy, was named to the president’s list at Shawnee State University for the fall 2019 semester.

Mikenna Baker, of Covington, and Jacob Sweeney, of Troy, were named to the dean’s list.

To be named to the president’s list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0. To be named to the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full-time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

University of Findlay announces dean’s list

FINDLAY — UF has recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Kassidi Alexander, of Pleasant Hill.

• Andrew Besecker and Emily Teague, of West Milton.

• Ally Decker and Anneleise Ritzi, of Troy.

• Breanna Eads, of Ludlow Falls.

• Dalton Shevlin, of Tipp City.

• Samantha Trame, of Conover.

Local students conferred degrees from Miami University

OXFORD — Miami University recently awarded degrees to students during fall commencement exercises. Local students receiving degrees included Yuanyi Zhong, of Troy, who graduated with a Master of Education majoring in educational technology; Abby Greenfield, of Troy, who graduated with a Master of Music majoring in music education; and James Meyer, of Troy, who graduated with a Master of Business Administration majoring in business administration.

Dix awarded gold stars at The Citadel, named to dean’s list

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Logan Dix, of Tipp City, is one of nearly 600 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2019 semester.

Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Defiance College announces dean’s list

DEFIANCE — Whitney K. Webb, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list for fall 2019 at Defiance College.

Fuentes performs in play at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Elisa Fuentes, of Troy, was part of the talented cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that staged Stephen Adly Guirgis’ “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot” under the direction of Nathan Motta during the fall 2019 semester. Fuentes, an acting (BFA) and Spanish major, played the part of Gloria in the production.

Sherman named to Bluffton dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Faith Sherman, of Piqua, was named to the Bluffton University dean’s list for the fall term.

Students with a GPA of 3.6 or higher are eligible for the dean’s list.

Craft participates in ‘Cabaret’ at UF

FINDLAY — Bradyn Craft, of Piqua, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s theatre production of “Cabaret.” UF students participated as cast members and/or as members of the production crew. Craft served as a member of the run crew.

Bluffton announces dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Ariel Doty and Mitch Todd, both of Troy, were recently named to the Bluffton University dean’s list for the Organizational Management Program’s fall term.

Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75, based on 20 semester hours, received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement.