MVCTC students participate in fire training

DAYTON — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Firefighter/EMS seniors recently participated in a training that taught them how to deal with ruptured and burning natural gas lines. The training took place at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center.

“Firefighter students learned how to deal with flammable gas fires,” said MVCTC firefighter instructor John Shaw. “Because of the intense heat involved, incredible focus is a must; the class of 2020 did an amazing job.”

The senior firefighter class of 2020 participating included Connor Anthony (Versailles), Erin Baker (Huber Heights), Logan Blubaugh (Tipp City), Emily Crosby (Brookville), Ethan Davis (Versailles), Danny Dia (Trotwood-Madison), Nicholas Hartman (Tipp City), Taylor Hurd (Tri-Village), Jesse Jergens (West Carrollton), Lauren Kilgore (Vandalia-Butler), Alec Neace (West Carollton), Ricky Salone (Northmont), Kanyon Schall (Preble Shawnee), Kyle Smith (Vandalia-Butler), Lexus Tracey (Huber Heights), Ashley Tynes (Brookville), Dylan West (Valley View), Michael Wilburn (Northmont), and Gabriel Worley (Twin Valley South).