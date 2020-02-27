Tippecanoe to present ‘Mamma Mia!’

Cast for Mamma Mia!
Catalina Anghel
Ben Anticoli
Megan Ashburn
Kendall Beam
Abe Bennet
Allison Boyle
Gabby Buchanan
Amelia Campbell
Isaac Clark
Brenna Custer
Heather Diehl
Aaron Dilbone
London Eberly
Ellie Engle
Hope Falkowski
Jaila Fletcher
Brendan Green
Lily Green
Missy Gross
Megan Haggerty
Emma Hartings
Brianna Howard
Libby Kaibas
Catherine Konicki
Meranda Lyme
Sofia Maggard
Ashleigh Muir
Maddy Nelson
Grayson Newbourn
Cailey Petsch
Isa Ramos
Grace Ranard
Jackson Ranard
Adam Reed
Katie Reeder
Annie Sinning
Dalton Smith
Sarah Stark
Rachel Street
Riley Trezeciak
Lindsey Viskup
Hana Walchli
Unique Washington
Belle Williams
Noah Withrow
Crew
Kirsten Hartke
Ashley Wickline
Amelia Zwiezig
Connor Sexton
Kessler Hackenberger
Seth Brown
Krstina Withem
Connor Behm
Francesca Neilson
Emily Stark
Lyndsey Reckers
Nicole Downing
Lily Mcdowell
Kelsey McClurg
Randy Miller
Jerrimiah Herring
Anne Lyons
TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” beginning Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, both at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.
According to theater and drama teacher Candice Jasinski, this will be the first time THS students have performed the musical.
“I wanted to pick something that was a little on the newer side and maybe a little more exciting for the kiddos,” Jasinski said. “Tipp City has done a lot of really fantastic musicals, but I didn’t want to repeat one. I also love how fun all this music is; it’s fast-paced — at moments, silly — and just a funny, light, good time.”
Auditions for the musical were held just prior to Christmas break, Jasinski said, with a couple of rehearsals taking place over the break. The students began rehearsing “full force” upon returning to school at the beginning of the new year.
“It’s been an absolute blast so far,” she said. “We rehearse five days a week, but not everyone is called each day. Most Saturdays are a combination of dance rehearsal and set-building day.”
Jasinski added that the entire set has been built by students and parent volunteers.
According to Jasinski, the cast is a mix of students, in grades nine through 12, who have participated in musicals before and those who are new to it.
“A majority of our kids participated in StageCrafters growing up, so they come into high school excited about the program, which is so wonderful,” she said. “It’s such a great foundation.”
StageCrafters is a summer theater program that provides a learning experience for kids interested in theatrical arts. The program involves participation in a wide variety of theatrical workshops, learning acting, and movement basics, and participants work to stage a musical in less than two weeks.
Jasinski said she herself is a newcomer to the THS theater program, having moved from Florida just prior to the beginning of this school year.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I left a job that I really loved and walked into a job that I really, really love, so I’m a lucky duck.”
Jasinski attended Southeastern University, in Lakeland, Florida, where she earned a degree in theater arts.
