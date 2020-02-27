Tippecanoe to present ‘Mamma Mia!’

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe High School will present the musical “Mamma Mia!” beginning Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Additional showings will be held on Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, both at 7 p.m., as well as Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.

According to theater and drama teacher Candice Jasinski, this will be the first time THS students have performed the musical.

“I wanted to pick something that was a little on the newer side and maybe a little more exciting for the kiddos,” Jasinski said. “Tipp City has done a lot of really fantastic musicals, but I didn’t want to repeat one. I also love how fun all this music is; it’s fast-paced — at moments, silly — and just a funny, light, good time.”

Auditions for the musical were held just prior to Christmas break, Jasinski said, with a couple of rehearsals taking place over the break. The students began rehearsing “full force” upon returning to school at the beginning of the new year.

“It’s been an absolute blast so far,” she said. “We rehearse five days a week, but not everyone is called each day. Most Saturdays are a combination of dance rehearsal and set-building day.”

Jasinski added that the entire set has been built by students and parent volunteers.

According to Jasinski, the cast is a mix of students, in grades nine through 12, who have participated in musicals before and those who are new to it.

“A majority of our kids participated in StageCrafters growing up, so they come into high school excited about the program, which is so wonderful,” she said. “It’s such a great foundation.”

StageCrafters is a summer theater program that provides a learning experience for kids interested in theatrical arts. The program involves participation in a wide variety of theatrical workshops, learning acting, and movement basics, and participants work to stage a musical in less than two weeks.

Jasinski said she herself is a newcomer to the THS theater program, having moved from Florida just prior to the beginning of this school year.

“It’s been absolutely wonderful,” she said. “I left a job that I really loved and walked into a job that I really, really love, so I’m a lucky duck.”

Jasinski attended Southeastern University, in Lakeland, Florida, where she earned a degree in theater arts.

Cast for Mamma Mia! Catalina Anghel Ben Anticoli Megan Ashburn Kendall Beam Abe Bennet Allison Boyle Gabby Buchanan Amelia Campbell Isaac Clark Brenna Custer Heather Diehl Aaron Dilbone London Eberly Ellie Engle Hope Falkowski Jaila Fletcher Brendan Green Lily Green Missy Gross Megan Haggerty Emma Hartings Brianna Howard Libby Kaibas Catherine Konicki Meranda Lyme Sofia Maggard Ashleigh Muir Maddy Nelson Grayson Newbourn Cailey Petsch Isa Ramos Grace Ranard Jackson Ranard Adam Reed Katie Reeder Annie Sinning Dalton Smith Sarah Stark Rachel Street Riley Trezeciak Lindsey Viskup Hana Walchli Unique Washington Belle Williams Noah Withrow Crew Kirsten Hartke Ashley Wickline Amelia Zwiezig Connor Sexton Kessler Hackenberger Seth Brown Krstina Withem Connor Behm Francesca Neilson Emily Stark Lyndsey Reckers Nicole Downing Lily Mcdowell Kelsey McClurg Randy Miller Jerrimiah Herring Anne Lyons

