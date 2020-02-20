Covington BOE ‘spotlights’ student, teacher

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education recognized high school senior Hunter Zell and English teacher Morgan Schmitz as part of its monthly student and staff “spotlights” during Wednesday’s regular meeting.

According to Principal Josh Meyer, Hunter is trustworthy, responsible, respectful and kind.

“There are never any issues when it comes to Hunter’s behavior; he always meets our staff expectations,” Meyer said. “He helps others and is a leader in his classrooms.”

Hunter spoke briefly to share his plans after high school, which include entering into the military full time, as he has already joined the Army. He hopes to one day work on a tank crew.

Meyer recognized Schmitz for her efforts as a high school English teacher.

“This one is probably long over due,” Meyer said. “I’ve known for a long time that Morgan is a leader in our building. She has a strong relationship with our kids and one of the things I’ve noticed about her is how she is at almost everything our students do. She and her husband come to a lot of our events and they support our students outside the classroom, and that goes a long way with our kids.”

Covington Police Officer Tim Cline was also recognized Wednesday. Cline spent four and a half years as the Covington school resource officer before being promoted to sergeant through the police department.

A.J. Hickman has taken over the SRO position, but according to Superintendent Gene Gooding, Cline will remain on the school safety committee.

The following donations were accepted by the board:

• $2,500 to the Covington Scholarship Fund from the Covington Optimist Club

• $2,000 to the athletic department from the VFW/Troy Fish & Game

• $500 to the Covington Scholarship Fund from Bowman & Associates

• $449.40 to the Waste Reduction Grant/Knick from Miami County

• $409.50 to the Miller Scholarship Fund from the estate of Harriet Miller

• $350 to the athletic department/”Coaches vs Cancer” shirts

• $200 to the Covington Scholarship Fund from Moore Funeral Home

• $150 to the Covington Scholarship Fund from Sherry Moore

• $125 to the athletic department/baseball program from Andrew DeHart

• $50 to the Covington Scholarship Fund from Wendy Ciriegio

• $10 to the athletic department/baseball program from Adams Greenhouse & Produce

In other news:

• The board approved supplemental appropriations totaling $97,379; and approved the transfer of funds from the general fund to the permanent improvement fund in the amount of $250,000.

• The elementary and junior high students raised $5,038.73 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

• The new sign for the front of the high school is scheduled to be delivered March 1.

• The board accepted the retirement of treasurer Carol Forsythe, effective July 31, 2020.

• Mike Stephan was approved as a classified volunteer for the wrestling program.

• The board approved NEOLA updates.

• The board approved authorization for 2020-2021 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

• Curriculum Director Bridgit Kerber shared information about the upcoming oratorical contest scheduled for March 3, at 6 p.m., in the J.R. Clarke Public Library’s basement meeting room. Eleven students are currently signed up, and this year’s theme is “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries.”

• The board entered into executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2020 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

