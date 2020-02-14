Piqua Catholic School honor roll

PIQUA — The following students have been named to the honor roll at Piqua Catholic School for the second quarter:

First honors include:

• Fifth grade: Jackson Garman, Lilly Garman, Olivia Hudgel, Sofi Kemmer, Olivia Sherry, Benton Verrill

• Sixth grade: Christopher Galbreath, Evan O’Leary

• Seventh grade: Kaden Lee

• Eighth grade: Donovan O’Leary, Daria Lee, Katie McFarland

Second honors include:

• Fifth grade: Blayne Bertholomey, Brooke Buecker, Paige Gallup, Liam Grunkemeyer, Audrey Hess, Madison Rank

• Sixth grade: Melanie Karn, Joshua Knapke, Chloe Roberson

• Seventh grade: Bailey Cooper, Miley Heffelfinger, Myah Jefferis, Kailee Rank, Catelyn Schieltz

• Eighth grade: Connor Stephenson, Seth Knapke, Audri Karn, Lena Grise

The following students were awarded Cavalier of the Quarter: Selena Hules, Gage Knisley, Aubree Evans, William Galbreath, Finian O’Leary, Benton Verrill, Christopher Galbreath, Catelyn Schieltz, and Aubri Karn.