Miami East-MVCTC FFA competes in evaluations

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at Miami Valley Career Technology Center, in Clayton. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

Three 2019-20 Chapter Officers that submitted books for review. Kearsten Kirby submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Michael Bair submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Emma Sutherly submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. All three will be recognized at the State FFA Convention in May.

Graduates Liza Bair, Kylie Blair, and Zach Kronenberger applied for the American FFA Degree for their outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and overall FFA involvement. Their applications were reviewed and will be evaluated at the state evaluations.

Senior Elizabeth Bair and Juniors Natalie Bair, Makayla Brittain, Adam Bensman, Libby Carpenter, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, and Lauren Wright applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.

Several students applied for proficiency awards. These awards recognize outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs in their respective area of specialty. All applications were reviewed and advanced to state evaluation.

Michael Bair applied in three award areas: Dairy Production-Placement, Diversified Livestock Production, and Poultry Production for his pasture raised poultry and job placement on his family’s organic dairy and poultry farm.

Luke Gilliland applied in the area of Beef Production-Placement for his job placement at Stone Springs Shorthorn Farm.

Zach Kronenberger started Zach’s Huskies and raises and markets Husky dogs. He applied in Small Animal Care and Production.

Lauren Wright applied in the area of Vegetable Production for her business of Wright’s Sweet Corn and production of corn from one acre of land.

Students will now await review at the state evaluations at the end of February at the Ohio FFA Center. If selected as one of the top four in the state the student will be interviewed at the State FFA Convention in May.