Miami East MVCTC FFA holds chili cook-off

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its annual Chili Cook-Off Competition during its January meeting. Members were given the challenge of working in teams or as individuals to create a chili to submit to the judges for evaluation. They had to submit their recipe and cooking directions.

Winners of the competition included two categories. The Judges Choice Winner was Kylie Haught and Keyara Davis. Second place went to Alivia Wade and Jillian Niswonger. Third place went to Justin Hawkins. Winner of the People’s Choice was Ethan Paulus and Kendal Staley. Additional entries were from Matthew Osting, Adi Richters, Ella Demmitt, Sumsaar Thapa, Luke Brunke, and Michael Bair.

All winning teams received an FFA t-shirt. Judges for the event were the Miami East High School custodial staff members Hannah Ivey and Sandy Welker and parent Jeff Carpenter.