Winner selected as FFA Member of Month

CASSTOWN — The January 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Dustin Winner.

The son of Doug and Jackie Winner, Dustin is a freshman and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Dustin was a member of the soils evaluation and parliamentary procedures Career Development Event Teams. He attended the National FFA Convention. Recently, Dustin was the highest selling fruit salesperson in the chapter’s fruit sales. Dustin’s Supervised Agricultural Experience Program consists of market hogs.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.