College briefs

Zuhl graduates from Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa — Heather Zuhl, of Covington, recently graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (Organizational Leadership) degree from Graceland University, celebrated in a ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019, in Lamoni, Iowa.

Capital University dean’s, president’s lists

BEXLEY — Capital University recently released its dean’s and president’s lists for the 2019 fall semester.

Local student Ryan Rose, of Tipp City, was named to the dean’s list.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Local students named to the president’s list included Darcy Franck, of Tipp City, and Kam Lee, of Piqua.

The president’s list at Capital University indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Natalicio graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. — Jenny Natalicio, of Tipp City, graduated from Troy University during the fall semester/term 2 of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Natalicio graduated with the Master of Science in Human Resource Management degree.

Ohio Northern University dean’s list

ADA — Ohio Northern University recently released its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The following local students were named to the list:

• Tristan Cisco, of Piqua

• Mitchell Colvin, of Tipp City

• Cade Harshbarger, of Covington

• Dylan Kelly, of Covington

• Brian Pencil, of Tipp City

• Samuel Pencil, of Tipp City

Clarion University dean’s list

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Peura, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University.

To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

DePauw University dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Abigail Walker, of Troy, has been named to DePauw University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Ohio Wesleyan University’s dean’s list

DELAWARE — Hannah Carpenter, of Piqua, has been named to Ohio Wesleyan University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

To qualify for OWU dean’s list recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Pensacola Christian College

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Amanda George, of Piqua, was named to Pensacola Christian College’s fall 2019 semester dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list have earned a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.

Cedarville University announces dean’s list

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University recently released its fall 2019 dean’s list. This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

The following local students were named to the list:

Megan Hess, of Troy; Kristopher Gibboney, of Covington; Trent Huelskamp, of Tipp City; Brandon Slifer, of Tipp City; Savanna Schaurer, of Covington; Allison Mader, of Tipp City; and Gerald Joyce, of Tipp City.

Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Trine University has released its president’s list. To earn president’s list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0.

Local students named to the list include Noah Ballard, of Tipp City, majoring in civil engineering, and Jacob Caldwell, of Conover, majoring in mechanical engineering.

Brandon Mack graduates from Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Brandon Mack, of Troy, was among the TrineOnline students who completed their degrees at the end of Trine University’s fall 2019 semester.

Mack earned a bachelor’s degree, majoring in mechanical engineering management.

University of Evansville announces dean’s list

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — More than 750 students were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Evansville. To merit the honor of being placed on the dean’s list, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more, excluding pass/fail courses, and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.

Local students named to the list include Caitlyn Hood, of Tipp City, a freshman majoring in music therapy, and Emily Burleson, of Troy, a sophomore majoring in health services administration.

Baldwin Wallace University announces dean’s list

BEREA — Baldwin Wallace University recently released its dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the dean’s list.

Local students named to the list include Nick Berry, of Laura, a graduate of Carroll High School majoring in software engineering.

Crow named presidential scholar at Clarkson University

POTSDAM, Ny. — Isabelle Caroline Crow, of Tipp City, majoring in chemical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University.

Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade-point average and carry at least 14 credit hours.

Iowa State University announces dean’s list

AMES, Iowa — Morgan Marie Gigandet, of Troy, was recently named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list at Iowa State University.

Students named to the dean’s list much have earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Edison State Community College announces dean’s list

PIQUA — Edison State Community College has recognized 447 students for excellence in academics during the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Local students named to the list are as follows:

• Casstown: Seth Arrell and Sydney Taylor.

• Conover: Christopher Nation.

• Covington: Samantha Courts, Marisa Fields, Jesse Fisher, Crystal Hammaker, Alyssa Kimmel, Jason Siefring, Zachary Smith, Lillian Stacy, Chelsea Wackler, and Hailey Weer.

• Fletcher: Mackenzie Varady.

• Piqua: Haley Arnett, Zoe Blankenship, Tabitha Caldwell, Hannah Campbell, Summer Crabtree, Lindsey Cruse, Kyla Elliott, Thomas Fletcher, Morgan Ford, Grant Gariety, Casey Garpiel, Julio Gonzalez, Christopher Hanson, Garrett Human, Tyler Hutton, Wyatt Jacobs, Grace Jennings, Taylor Johns, Clarissa Kiehl, Faith King, Sierra Kinnison, Jacob Lenninger, Robert Leppla, Audrey Lutz, Gavin Lutz, Tyler McName, Carris Meckstroth, Sierra Meyer, Collin Moore, Andrew Niblick, Jacob Oglesbee, Corryn Parker, Abby Peepels, Michael Peyton, Chad Phillippi, Heather Piseno, Emily Powell, Ericka Powell, Bo Sigman, Matthew Studebaker, Olivia Voisinet, Joshua Wal, Dylan Warren, Joseph White, and Becca Woolley-Stumpff.

• Pleasant Hill: Anthony Hampton, Kaylee Kesler, Kimberly Laughman, Sabrina Liette, Curtis Shellenberger, Kacie Tackett, and Luke Vannus.

• Tipp City: Samantha Chaney, Kelsey Dugas, Jessica Griffith, Nicholas Howard, Kathryn Lee, Olivia Love, Olivia Reittinger, Nicholas Seale, and Sierra Sutton.

• Troy: William Arthur, Benjamin Barber, Emily Barker, Amy Barnes, Robin Bombin, Laura Borchers, Autumn Bruns, Lauren Camp, Kylee Carnes, Tyler Davis, Peyton Doucette, Emma Eckert, Andrew Evans, Daisy Feltner, Kylee Fisher, Shelley Fisher, Shelby Fletcher, Leah Frazier, Allison Freisthler, Sidney Hampton, Logan Hobbs, Emily Hornberge, Emily Huber, Charles Knostman, Xander Magill, Emily Maloney, Sophia Markley, Amanda McCulloch, Teri Merle, Kaitlyn Misirian, Samuel Nation, Mallery Nosker, Brittany Parker, Leah Peoples, Megan Robinson, Chalea Ross, Donna Rue, Robert Schemmel, Erin Schenk, Lauren Schmitz, Elena Schroeder, Brianna Slusher, A’leigha Smith, Weston Smith, Devon Snyder, Hallie Snyder, Kyle Stump, Hannah Sweeney, Abigail Vogelmeier, Tyler Wackler, Elijah Williams, Ryan Williams, Noah Willis, and Madison Wilmoth.

• West Milton: Laura Billing, William Brock, Justin Brown, Amanda Ellis, Allison Jones, Amber Miller, Rachel Thompson, Timothy Washburn, and Riko Waymire.

University of Kentucky announces dean’s list

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Joseph Minneman, of Tipp City, was named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list for the college of arts and sciences at University of Kentucky.

Minneman is majoring in economics. Students on the dean’s list earned 12 or more credit hours at letter grades with a minimum of 3.6 GPA for the semester.