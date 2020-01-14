College briefs

Zuhl graduates from Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa — Heather Zuhl, of Covington, recently graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (Organizational Leadership) degree from Graceland University, celebrated in a ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019, in Lamoni, Iowa.

Capital University dean’s, president’s lists

BEXLEY — Capital University recently released its dean’s and president’s lists for the 2019 fall semester.

Local student Ryan Rose, of Tipp City, was named to the dean’s list.

In order to be named to the dean’s list, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Local students named to the president’s list included Darcy Franck, of Tipp City, and Kam Lee, of Piqua.

The president’s list at Capital University indicates the highest level of academic distinction. To be named to the president’s list, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Natalicio graduates from Troy University

TROY, Ala. — Jenny Natalicio, of Tipp City, graduated from Troy University during the fall semester/term 2 of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Natalicio graduated with the Master of Science in Human Resource Management degree.

Ohio Northern University dean’s list

ADA — Ohio Northern University recently released its dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 school year. The following local students were named to the list:

• Tristan Cisco, of Piqua

• Mitchell Colvin, of Tipp City

• Cade Harshbarger, of Covington

• Dylan Kelly, of Covington

• Brian Pencil, of Tipp City

• Samuel Pencil, of Tipp City

Clarion University dean’s list

CLARION, Pa. — Jack Peura, of Troy, was recently named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarion University.

To earn placement on the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 grade point average.

DePauw University dean’s list

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — Abigail Walker, of Troy, has been named to DePauw University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Ohio Wesleyan University’s dean’s list

DELAWARE — Hannah Carpenter, of Piqua, has been named to Ohio Wesleyan University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

To qualify for OWU dean’s list recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Pensacola Christian College

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Amanda George, of Piqua, was named to Pensacola Christian College’s fall 2019 semester dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list have earned a semester grade point average of 3.0 or higher.