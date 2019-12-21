College briefs

Berea College releases dean’s list

BEREA, Ky. — Zoe Cowley, of Tipp City, was recently named to Berea College’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

Students named to the dean’s list must earn a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.

All Berea College students are required to work at least 10 hours per week in campus and service jobs. Berea’s student labor program aims to create an atmosphere of democratic living that emphasizes the dignity of all work and provides opportunities for students to earn money for their rooms, books, and board.

Anderson University releases dean’s list

Anderson, Ind. — Bailey Dornbusch, of Troy, was recently named to Anderson University’s fall 2019 dean’s list.

Dornbusch, a 2016 graduate of Troy High School, is a senior nursing major at Anderson University.

To be named to the dean’s list with special distinction, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 on a scale of 4.0 as a full-time student taking a minimum of 12 hours.

Dornbusch has been named to the dean’s list all seven semesters of her college studies at Anderson University through a rigorous academic schedule while also being the captain and defensive center back on the Women’s Soccer Team. She was named the Team Defensive Most Valuable Player, and named to the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference 1st Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team, which is the first time a player for the Anderson University women’s soccer team has been named to an All-Region team.

Dornbusch was also recognized with the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region honors with her 3.848 cumulative GPA.