Patrizio retires from Piqua BOE

The board accepted the following donations:

PIQUA — The Piqua Board of Education celebrated the retirement of member Frank Patrizio from his seat after eight years on the board during its regular meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Patrizio thanked the board members and staff for the opportunity to serve, adding that the district is in good hands.

“Piqua City Schools has wonderful people working for it and a great board,” Patrizio said.

Member Andy Hite shared some of the board’s accomplishments during Patrizio’s time, including completion of new buildings, relocation of the board office, and relocation of the transportation department, among others.

“One of the things I’ve always appreciated is, you’re obviously a numbers guy, and you look at that financial report pretty closely and you ask a lot of the questions that helps the rest of us understand that, so I don’t know who’s going to pick up that slack,” Hite said.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson also expressed his appreciation for Patrizio’s effort on the board.

“On behalf of the staff and students, I’d like to say thank you for all the work you’ve done and all the time you’ve dedicated,” Thompson said. “We know you’re going to continue to be a great supporter of us, so that’s the only consolation we have in losing you, is that you’re going to continue to be there for us.”

The board heard from assistant superintendent Tony Lyons regarding an update on bullying within the district.

Lyons said 68 reports of bullying have been made so far this school year, but explained there is a process to determine whether or not a situation fits the definition of bullying.

Through this process, he said, five out of the 68 reports were deemed to be legitimate bullying cases. Lyons encouraged parents to make contact and/or go to the bullying reporting system through the district’s website, www.piqua.org.

High school principal Rob Messick gave a building update on student achievement and discussed the issue of there being three different graduation requirements for three different grades within the high school.

“We’re kind of in a predicament that the state has put us in,” Messick said.

For details regarding specific requirements for each class, visit the district website, at www.piqua.org.

In other business:

• Treasurer Jeremie Hittle recommended board approval for the establishment of a new fund: “Fund 536 for School Improvement” in order to allocate “additional leftover Title 1 funds” the district has received. Hittle also asked for approval of the Tax Budget Fiscal Year 2020 and the Fiscal Year 2020 Appropriations.

• During the legislative reports, member Frank Patrizio shared there is currently a proposal to change how school report cards are issued. There are no details to be released at this time regarding the proposal, and Patrizio added, “We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

• Alumni Ben Gover is working with the chamber of commerce to collect coats, hats and scarves through Dec. 20. These items will be given to district bus drivers to be handed out to students in need.

• The board approved a list of technology equipment for disposal and removal from the inventory of the Piqua City School District, including equipment that is no longer in use, demaged beyond repair, is no longer functional, or which has been used for parts.

• The board approved a list of personnel leaves, resignations, substitutes and volunteers.

• The board’s education organizational meeting has been set for Jan. 9, at 4 p.m.

• The board approved Andy Hite as appointed president pro-tem for the January 2020 organizational meeting.

• The board approved a resolution of appointment of Andy Hite and Robert Luby to the Upper Valley Career Center Development Governing Board for three-year terms.

• The board approved a resolution for the sale of property, located at 950 South St., by the PCS District BOE.

• The board approved RDA Associates as the architect/engineer of renovation projects at PHS and PJHS.

• An executive session was held “for the purpose of appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of employee, student and/or school official,” with no action taken.

The date of the board’s next regular meeting, set to take place in February, is to be determined at the organizational meeting in January 2020.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

The board accepted the following donations: • $710 from Miami Valley Steel to Piqua Central Intermediate School for T-shirts. • $100 from Bob Lyons to Washington Primary family needs. • $200 from Miami Valley Bass Masters to Washington Primary family needs. The board accepted the following grants: • $500 from the Piqua Community Foundation to PCIS Garden Tribe. • 1,500 from the PCF to Piqua Junior High School for D.C. trip. • $2,500 from the PCF to PCIS Garden Tribe. • $1,500 from the PCF to PCIS Spirit Day. • $500 from PCF to PHS for PBIS. • $2,500 from PCF to PHS for social studies Tennessee trip. • $4,000 from Piqua Education Foundation to PHS for social studies Hamilton trip. • $2,700 from PEF to PHS for social studies Hamilton trip. • $1,000 from Dayton Community Foundation to PHS for Success Bound. • $1,000 from Awesome Piqua to PCIS for T-shirts. • $750 from PCF to Washington.

