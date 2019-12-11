Tipp superintendent to retire

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Exempted Village School District will soon begin searching for a new superintendent after Superintendent Dr. Gretta Kumpf recently announced that she will be retiring, effective July 31, 2020.

“It’s been a very fulfilling career,” Kumpf said on Wednesday, adding that she has been “blessed with such a great district.”

Kumpf will be retiring with over 36 years of experience in the education system. She was hired as Tipp’s superintendent in July 2015. At that point, Kumpf had over 30 years of experience as a teacher, a principal, and an administrator. She joined the district in 2001 as the principal of Nevin Coppock Elementary School, and in 2007, she became the assistant superintendent. As assistant superintendent, Kumpf played a major role in securing the Race-to-the-Top grant, and created the Project MORE reading initiative.

On Wednesday evening, the Tipp City Board of Education held a special meeting to hear a proposal from K-12 Business Consulting, Inc. about its superintendent search services.

K-12 Business Consulting offers three levels of consulting contracts for superintendent searches, its bronze, silver, and gold levels. Consultants Kathleen Lowery and Thomas Ash, each of whom have over 40 years of experience in the educational field, said their consultanting contracts for superintendent searches include varying levels of community and stakeholder engagement, detailed coordination, recruitment, and more, including interviewing scheduling and tips.

“We spend a lot of time in recruitment,” Lowery said. “We’re able to bring a lot of people to the table.”

Lowery and Ash went over the bronze and silver levels they offer, which will cost between approximately $12,900 and $14,900, plus an additional $2,000 for expenses related to the search.

If awarded this contract, K-12 Business Consulting’s process would begin in early January after the board’s organizational meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 6. The beginning of the process would include advertising the superintendent position and posting a questionnaire for community members to fill out to help K-12 Business Consulting determine the interests and priorities of the district in regard to its superintendent. The search would be completed sometime in March.

This contract has not yet been approved.

The board ended its special meeting on Wednesday by going into executive session to consider the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee. No official board action was taken.

The board’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the board’s office, located at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive, Tipp City.

