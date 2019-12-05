Food Science and Technology team competes

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Food Science and Technology Team recently competed in the District 5 Contests hosted by Covington High School.

Food Science and Technology Contest contestants included Elizabeth Bair, Natalie Bair, Erin Baker, Arielle Barnes, Ethin Bendickson, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Anna Broerman, Libby Carpenter, Carter Gilbert, Luke Gilliland, Justin Hawkins, Savannah Holzen, Kearsten Kirby, Morgan Nosker, Paige Pence, Meadow Powers, Rylee Puthoff, Jimmy Sutherly, Leann Vernon, Isabella Waite, Seth Wells, and Lauren Wright.

Miami East students placed 4th out of 42 teams. The highest placing team consisted of Justin Hawkins, Rylee Puthoff, Isabella Waite, and Anna Broerman. Justin Hawkins was the highest placing individual from Miami East.

During the contest, the team members were asked to complete a product development scenario in which they calculated the nutritional facts for a new food product and designed a new package.

They also completed an aroma identification section, responded to customer inquiry scenarios, identified sanitation errors in the food industry and common equipment used in a food production facility, and completed a taste sensory test and flavor identification.