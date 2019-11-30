FFA members vie in job interview event

CASSTOWN — Several members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event held at Marion Local High School.

The Job Interview Contest consists of designing a resume and cover letter, completing a job application, performing an interview, and composing a typed follow-up thank you note.

Kearsten Kirby competed in the Division 4 (senior year) interview competition. She placed 8th in the district. There were 28 participants.

Rylee Puthoff competed in the Division 3 (junior year) interview competition. She placed 4th in the district. There were 22 participants.

Gretchen Stevens competed in the Division 2 (sophomore year) contest and placed 7th in the district. There were 25 participants.

Isaac Beal competed in the Division 1 (freshman year) contest and placed 4th in the district. There were 21 participants.