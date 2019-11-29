Local FFA chapters awarded at national convention

INDIANAPOLIS —Thirty-two members of the Miami East-MVCTC and Milton-Union-MVCTC FFA chapters were in attendance recently at the 92nd National FFA in Indianapolis, during which both chapters received awards.

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter received a Three-Star National Chapter Award, the highest award bestowed to an FFA Chapter. The chapter was selected for this honor based on its activities during the previous school year in the areas of growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture.

Miami East-MVCTC FFA member Kylie Blair was named a National Proficiency Finalist in the area of Agricultural Sales-Placement. Her. She was interviewed and recognized on stage with a plaque and cash prize.

Milton-Union School graduate Abigail Hissong and Miami East Schools graduates Carly Gump, Dylan Hahn, and Alex Isbrandt received the American FFA Degree. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded by the National FFA Organization and recognizes members’ ability to demonstrate leadership abilities and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, and service programs. Recipients received a gold American FFA Degree key and a certificate to commemorate the achievement.

Members in attendance from the Miami East-MVCTC FFA included Elizabeth Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Adam Bensman, Makayla Brittain, Sydney Brittain, Carter Gilbert, Luke Gilliland, Savannah Holzen, Katelynn Dill, Keira Kirby, Evan Massie, Jillian Niswonger, Paige Pence, Rylee Puthoff, Emma Sutherly, Samuel Sutherly, Sumsaar Thapa, Alivia Wade, Dustin Winner, and Lauren Wright.

From Milton-Union-MVCTC FFA were Emily Hornberger, Malia Johns, Jackson Kimmel, Tyler Kress, Webb Kress, Tyler Leffew, Erica Pratt, Cammy Shook, Carter Tinnerman, Justin Thomas, Kelsie Tomlinson, and Darby Welbaum.

Also joining the members during the trip was the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its members.