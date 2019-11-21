Covington BOE ‘spotlights’ student, teacher

COVINGTON — The Covington Board of Education recognized senior Alexis Meyer and art teacher Nicole Crawford as part of student and staff “spotlights” during its regular meeting Wednesday.

Covington High School Principal Josh Meyer said Alexis is known by her teachers for being “a fabulous student with a positive energy in the classroom; an amazing role model for her fellow students; and always prepared for class and ready to work.”

“The thing I appreciate most (about Alexis) is her kindness toward other students,” Meyer said. “She always treats others with respect.”

Alexis is a member of the school cheerleading and cross country teams. She said she is unsure of which college she will attend, but hopes to become a dental hygienist.

Meyer said Crawford, who teaches art to grades seven through 12, has a “unique ability to teach all levels of our students,” and takes time to get to know each student.

“I always trust and value her opinion, and I always seek it out, especially when I am dealing with a student that she may have in class because I know that due to the relationship she’s built with that student, she will know what button to push with them so that we can be effective in addressing attendance, behavior, grades, or whatever it may be,” Meyer said.

Cherie Roeth, director of the J.R. Clarke Public Library, was in attendance Wednesday to share preliminary information regarding proposed updates to the library.

Roeth said the renovations are roughly planned to take place in 2020 and will include a three-level handicapped-accessible elevator, ADA-compliant restrooms, the addition of utilities to the kitchenette, and new paint, LED lighting, carpeting and shelving.

The stage area will be removed, Roeth said, due to safety concerns, but stage lighting will be installed to allow continued use for various programs.

The CHS competition cheerleaders have qualified to compete at the UCA National Cheerleading Championship at the ESPN Center, located at Walt Disney’s World Resort in Orlando, Fla., in February 2020. The board congratulated the team.

The board accepted the following donations:

• $15,000 from the Miami County Foundation for the purchase of a bus radio system.

• $11,355 from the Felger Memorial Trust for the Felger Scholarship fund.

• $3,000 from the Covington BUCC Boosters for baseball improvements.

• $1,715.18 from the Covington Music Boosters to go toward a ES music/brass bar set.

• $700 from numerous donors for BPA/shirt sponsors.

• $520 from Northrop Grumman Corp (Eric Vanderhorst) for the wrestling program.

• E.L. Lavy & Sons for FFA crop planting and harvesting valued at $480.

• $457 from Kona Ice of Troy for the athletic department.

• $100 from the Upper Valley Career Center for the FFA program.

• $100 from Gail and Kurt Young for the FFA program.

• $50 from Arens Corp. for the athletic department.

Commendations were given to the following individuals/groups:

• Maci Arthur, Logan Engle, Hunter Evans, Konnor Hill, Dylan Lucas, Brenna Miller, Winters Sims, and Dalton Weer for being inducted into the 2019-2020 National Honor Society at the Upper Valley Career Center.

• The varsity football team for winning their first division six playoff game. The team is now 10-2.

• CES Walk-A-Thon for raising over $7,600 for the PTO.

• The CHS Band of Bucc Pride for earning a superior rating at the OMEA Marching Band State Finals.

• FFA members for being named the 2019 National FFA Model of Excellence award winners at the FFA National Convention held in Indianapolis in October.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the October financial reports, along with a five-year forecast.

• Approved membership in the Covington Chamber of Commerce for the 2019-2020 school year, in the amount of $155.

• Approved certified/licensed substitutes, supplemental contracts, and volunteers for the 2019-2020 school year.

• Approved the participation of CHS students in the 2020 indoor track and field season.

• Approved overnight trips for the CHS wrestling team to Lima on Friday, Jan. 24, for a wrestling tournament at Lima Central Catholic School; and for the CJHS wrestling team to Zanesville on Friday, Jan. 3, for a wrestling tournament at Tri-Valley High School in Dresdon.

• Approved a contract with W.S. Electronics for the purchase and installation of a bus radio system to include four control stations, 12 bus radios, an antenna system, licensing and installation, at a cost of $26,664.54, of which $15,000 will be covered by a grant from the Miami County Foundation.

• Entered into executive session to discuss personnel with no action taken.

The next Board of Education meeting will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.