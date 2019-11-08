College briefs

Brokschmidt awarded scholarship at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — Blaine Brokschmidt, of Troy, is one of more than 1,000 Youngstown State University students awarded first-year Scholarships of Excellence this fall.

A Miami East High School graduate who is studying pre-nursing at YSU, Brokschmidt was awarded a First Opportunity Award.

The Scholarships for Excellence award totals are: $1,000 First Opportunity; $2,000 Red and White; $3,000 Dean’s; $4,000 President’s; $5,000 Trustees’; $4,000 to $6,000 Provost; $1,000 Martin Luther King; $1,000 to $3,000 Honors Program; and $2,000 Trailblazer.

Moore to wrestle at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Lucas Moore, of Tipp City, and Troy Christian High School graduate, is one of 16 first-year student athletes to continue their wrestling career at Baldwin Wallace University, under head coach Jamie Gibbs, who is in his ninth season.

UF’s Marching Oiler Brass performs ‘Sounds of the Stadium’

FINDLAY — Members of the University of Findlay’s Marching Oiler Brass recently performed in a “Sounds of the Stadium” concert, including local students Lindsay Fries, of New Carlisle, and Jessica Weeks, of Pleasant Hill.

The concert featured selections from half-time shows including University-specific pieces, tunes from Marvel comic movies, classics such as “Sweet Caroline,” hits from the band Queen, and popular melodies from the 1970s. The band is directed by Richard Napierala.

Local students earn scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University

BEREA — Elisa Fuentes, of Troy, was among more than 660 students who earned named scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University this fall. Fuentes, an acting (BFA) and Spanish major, earned the Joseph & Berneice Smith Non-Honors Day Scholarship.

BW grants a wide range of scholarships to current students each year. Including named, merit and need-based scholarships, BW students received over $57 million in financial support from the University for the 2019-2020 academic year.