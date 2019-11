COVINGTON — The Covington High School Business Professionals of America will host the first Buccs Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Covington High School old gym, at 807 Chestnut St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to support local vendors, crafters, and bakers as they check off holiday shopping lists.

Admission is free and raffle tickets, door prizes, and 50/50 raffles will be available for purchase.