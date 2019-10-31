Posted on by

State FFA Officer visits Miami East


State FFA Officer Mackenzie Hoog helped agricultural, food, and natural resources students learn about the importance of having a positive attitude.

Courtesy photo.

CASSTOWN — Ohio FFA State Reporter Mackenzie Hoog recently visited the members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Hoog spent the day in the two agriculture, food, and natural resources classes sharing with them about how to thrive in the FFA organization by having a positive attitude towards challenges in life.

Her message was about the quote, “True success is overcoming the fear of failure.”

Hoog is a senior at Valley View High School and is currently serving as a State FFA Officer. Her duties require her to travel throughout the state conducting chapter visits, presenting speeches on behalf of Ohio’s FFA members, and facilitating conferences and conventions.

