District soils contest held

DAYTON — Members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Soils Judging Contest in Montgomery County at the Sycamore State Park.

The Urban Soils team consisted of Rylee Puthoff, Emma Sutherly, Isaac Beal, Dustin Winner, and Ethan Paulus. The team placed eighth out of 24 teams. Rylee Puthoff was the highest placing individual from Miami East placing ninth out of 147 individuals.

The Rural Soils team consisted of Samuel Sutherly, Ethan Fine, Keira Kirby, Jillian Niswonger, Katelynn Dill, Luke Brunke, and Keyara Davis. Samuel Sutherly was the high individual from Miami East placing 16th out 199 contestants.

The contest consisted of evaluating three soils pit for slope, erosion, drainage, depth, and soil texture and structure. Also, the contestants took a written test and answered questions from the soil survey.

Previously, the teams had competed at the Miami County Soils Career Development Event coordinated by the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District.

Participants included on the Urban Team Emma Sutherly, Caleb Hostetter, Braden Zekas, Rylee Puthoff, Isaac Beal, and Trenton Maxson.

On the Rural Team was Luke Brunke, Keira Kirby, Keyara Davis, Alivia Wade, Jillian Niswonger, Trevor Karnehm, Ethan Fine, and Samuel Sutherly.