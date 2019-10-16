Lehman Catholic celebrates homecoming

SIDNEY – Lehman Catholic High School homecoming festivities got underway Wednesday, Oct. 16 with a parade, bon fire and pep rally at the school. The parade featured each class at Lehman Catholic; the LCHS Marching Band; the LCHS and Junior High cheerleaders; president Joshua Ater; principal Denise Stauffer; the Homecoming grand marshal Dr. Dave McDonald; the homecoming king and queen candidates; and students and faculty from Holy Angels, Piqua Catholic and St. Patrick’s schools.

This year’s senior queen candidates are Hope Anthony, daughter of Joe and Lisa Anthony, of Piqua; Ava Behr, daughter of Kevin and Nikki Behr of Sidney; Ann Deafenbaugh, daughter of Robert and Nancy Deafenbaugh of Sidney; Lyndsey Jones, daughter of Brad and Kelly Jones of Conover; Lauren McFarland, daughter of Ed and Jill McFarland, of Piqua; Rylie McIver, daughter of Brenda and the late Bill McIver, of Sidney; and Olivia Monnin, daughter of Ben and Deanna Monnin of Sidney.

The 2019 senior king candidates are RJ Bertini, son of Ronnie and Laura Bertini, of Troy; Chris Goettemoeller, son of Don and Bev Goettemoeller, of Sidney; Gabe Knapke, son of Jeremy and Cori Knapke, of Piqua; Danny Lins, son of Doug and Kate Lins, of Troy; Brendan O’Leary, son of Rob and Rosie O’Leary, of Piqua; Ethan Potts, son of Tom and Jana Potts, of Sidney; and Mikey Rossman, son of Tom and Lisa Alvetro-Rossman, of Sidney.

This year’s grand marshal, selected by the senior class, is Dr. David McDonald of Sidney. He has been the team doctor for the Lehman Catholic football team for the past six years and serves as the physician for Lehman athletics. McDonald is married to Melissa and is the father of Lehman alum Meagan ‘18, LCHS senior Matthew and sophomore Sophie. He is a general surgeon and vice chief of Staff at Wilson Health and serves as the Shelby County Coroner. He holds a degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and earned his fellowship from Michigan Sate University. The McDonald family are members of Holy Angels Catholic Church. In his free time, McDonald enjoys reading, photography and traveling with his family.

On Friday, Oct. 18, Lehman Catholic alumni, family and friends are invited to the Sidney Memorial Stadium for the homecoming pre-game ceremonies beginning at 6:30 p.m. Each member of the homecoming court will be introduced followed by crowning of the queen and king. After the crowning, the alumni band will join the student band for the National Anthem and Father Andrew Hess will deliver the prayer. The football game between Lehman Catholic High School and Waynesfield Goshen High School begins at 7 p.m. Friday night’s game ball sponsor is Beach Bumz Tanning in Sidney.

Homecoming weekend concludes at the outer space-themed Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 p.m. at Lehman Catholic High School.

