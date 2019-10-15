Miami East levy renewal set for ballot

CASSTOWN — The Miami East Local School District will ask voters to approve a 0.8-mill permanent improvement renewal levy request on Nov. 5.

According to Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold, the levy will not result in new or additional taxes, and will go toward maintenance and capital improvement projects.

“Like homeowners with unforeseeable emergencies, such as automobile repairs or heating malfunctions, the Miami East Local School District prides itself in maintaining buildings and upgrading equipment, both expected and unexpected,” Rappold said.

Funds from this renewal levy are earmarked for projects including upkeep of boilers, floors, plumbing, computer purchases, security equipment, bus purchases, and parking lot resurfaces, Rappold said, adding that permanent improvement monies can only be spent on items that last over five years.

“(As for any) property owner, dollars are needed to maintain facilities, and the permanent improvement fund is the district’s set-aside reserve for maintenance expenses,” Rappold said. “The permanent improvement renewal means (tax payers) won’t pay any more than they are currently paying for improvements that must last for a period of five years or more.”

Permanent improvement projects that have been completed in the past include LED lights in the schools, high school computers, a computer lab in the junior high, computer lab cart(s) at the elementary, sealed K-8 parking lot, HVAC preventative maintenance, and the installation of additional security cameras, among other things.

Voters of Miami East Local School District have long been supportive of this permanent improvement levy, which was first passed as a 5-mill levy in 1976, Rappold said.

The levy millage was reduced in 1981 to 3.5 mill, and was then renewed in 1986 and 1991, Rappold said. In 2010, the district replaced and reduced the 3.5-mill permanent improvement levy to 0.8 mill, saving the taxpayers annually.

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Today

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2019 Miami Valley Today, all rights reserved.

