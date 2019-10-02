UVCC grad earns landscape scholarship

TROY — Braeden Snider, a 2019 Troy High School graduate of the UVCC Landscape Management program, is heading to Columbus State University to study landscape design and management on a scholarship from MGZ Lawn and Grounds Care.

Snider and MGZ’s operations manager, Zac Gordon, met while students in the UVCC program, graduating in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Upon graduation from high school, Gordon took on a more active role within MGZ, a family business owned by his father Mark, while advancing his own education through the Columbus State landscape design and management program.

It was through these experiences that MGZ offered Snider a position with their company and the opportunity to advance his education at the same time.

“I know that Braeden has the drive and motivation to do more in this industry,” said Gordon. “He proved in lab and at competitions that he has what it takes.”

Snider said he is looking forward to the opportunity to attend school while working in the landscaping industry. He enjoys building patios and hardscapes the most, as well as meeting clients and helping them create and plan their landscape.

“Stories like this are what the Career Center is all about,” said John Kreitzer, landscape management instructor at the Upper Valley Career Center. “There are serious career opportunities just waiting on students who complete our program. There are companies around the country who will hire, train, and offer advanced education to those willing to put the work in.”

The UVCC program was one of only two high school programs nationwide to qualify for and compete in the National Collegiate Landscape Competition (NCLC) in Fort Collins, Colorado, this past March.

More information about this program and the Upper Valley Career Center can be found at www.uppervalleycc.org.