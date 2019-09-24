Covington names court

COVINGTON — Covington High School student council is planning Homecoming festivities for the week of Oct. 7-12. The king will be crowned at the community pep rally held at Smith Field on Wednesday, Oct 9, at 7 p.m. The queen crowning will immediately follow the Homecoming Parade on Friday, Oct 11, at 6 p.m. The parade route will leave the high school and travel on Chestnut and Wenrick Streets. The Homecoming dance will be held in the Covington Elementary School cafeteria on Saturday, Oct 12, from 8-11 p.m., with doors opening at 7:45 p.m. Presale tickets only.

The 2019 Covington Homecoming Court includes Zachary Kuntz, Marisa Fields, Cade Schmelzer, Makenzie Long, Spencer Brumbaugh, Maci White, Brayden Wiggins, Kirsti Barnes, Teague Deaton, and Haley Weer.