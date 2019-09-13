Washington Primary holds parent meeting

PIQUA — Washington Primary School held a parent’s night event on Thursday to give updates regarding several school programs and to answer any questions.

Teachers Tiffany Suman, Nicole Doak, Lori Smith, Hope Davis, Stacie Patrizio, Jade Green, Lorrie Duer, Jill Kline, and Teresa Arp collectively led the presentation, along with Principal Tracy Trogdlon and Assistant Principal Shannon Pence.

Green and Patrizio shared information about “Success Bound,” a concept that’s being implemented within the district for the first time this year.

Success Bound focuses on the idea that there are things that can be done now to ensure a student’s success throughout school and after graduation.

Things like being on time, being able to work well with others, having great attendance, being able to communicate clearly, and being able to solve problems and think critically are all skills highlighted within the Success Bound strategy.

Success Bound requirements include having a 95 percent attendance rate with five or less tardies, participation in one or more clubs or groups, showing improvement in BAS (reading test) level, less than four referrals to the principal’s office, participation in health initiatives, and the earning of six stamps in the Success Bound passport.

It was noted that there are certain academic requirements to be considered “success bound,” as well, however these stipulations are a bit more fluid.

“We know everyone learns at a different pace, so even though we’re saying they’re ‘success bound,’ they don’t have to have every (academic) standard mastered, but they do need to be making progress throughout the year to meet that standard,” Patrizio said.

Patrizio added that this year’s award ceremonies will be held on Jan. 9 and May 28. Award qualifications will be based on the Success Bound strategy.

Student rewards will be given each quarter for those who are “on track” with the Success Bound requirements, Patrizio said. Rewards will include bowling, Gaga ball, a movie, and roller skating, among other things.

Suman shared with parents information about Title 1, a school-wide initiative focusing on reading instruction in whole group and small group settings.

“We have one Title 1 teacher per grade level, and our goal is to help those struggling readers and boost up their reading levels so make sure their successful within their reading comprehension,” Suman said.

Doak explained the process of RTI within Title 1.

“Once interventions have been done through the Title process and your child is not making progress, we move to RTI, which is when your child’s classroom teacher will refer that child to the RTI coordinator,” she said. “From there, we set up a meeting with the classroom teacher, principal, and RTI coordinator.”

These meetings are “completely positive,” Doak added, and will be about 15 minutes in length to discuss one skill and how each adult can help the child make progress on that specific skill. The team will meet again four to six weeks later to revisit progress and make necessary changes to ensure adequate progress.

Duer and Kline briefly discussed the new grading process.

A, B, C, D, and F will no longer be used on grade cards, being replaced with 1, 2, 3, and 4. Three is “grade level” and 4 is “above grade level.”

Davis and Smith addressed the issue of bullying and gave tips for how parents should handle any claims of bullying from their children, including simply listening to your child in a non-judgmental way and trying to find out more about the child who is doing the teasing or bullying while keeping in mind “there are two sides to every story.”

After this discussion, parents are encouraged to contact the child’s teacher to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue.

Arp discussed the PBIS, or positive behavior intervention and support, approach within the school.

According to Arp, PBIS is a proactive and interactive approach to establish a positive culture within the school that supports academic, social, and emotional success. The three key foundational components are, “I am respectful, I am responsible, and I am kind.”

Dr. Charles Wilkins, PAX partner at Washington Primary, spoke about the idea of PAX, which expands on the PBIS expectations and focuses on achieving “peace, productivity, health, and happiness.”

PAX essentially stands for “peaceful activities multiplied,” Wilkins said, and aims to teach self-regulation and assisting student’s in developing a deeper understanding of the behavioral expectations set for them.

Trogdlon shared information regarding the Third Grade Reading Guarantee, which states that by Sept. 30 of each year, each child will be assessed in K-3 to determine if he or she is on track.

If a student is not on track with reading comprehension and skill, he or she will be given a Reading Improvement and Monitoring Plan. Trogdlon noted that all students will be expected to pass the AIR state assessment in third grade.

Trogdlon reminded parents that a singular “Donuts with Grown-Ups” will now be held instead of “Muffins with Mom” and “Donuts with Dad.”

“Donuts with Grown-Ups” will be held Thursday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., for students whose last names begin with letters A through M. A second event will be held for those whose last names begin with N through Z on Friday, Sept. 20, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Parents were also invited to apply to become part of the school’s Parent Advisory Committee, or PAC, which is a group of parents that meet with the principals four times a year to bring concerns/ideas from the community; help get word out about things going on at school; and help in other ways such as with volunteering, staff appreciation week, and the like.

Trogdlon noted this is not a decision-making committee. There are currently two returning members of PAC, and four more parents who apply will be randomly selected.

For more information or to apply for PAC selection, call the school’s central office at 937-773-8472.

©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

