Piqua teacher starts book sponsor project

PIQUA — The entire third grade class at Piqua’s Springcreek Elementary School will receive a book each month of the school year thanks to the efforts of teacher Michelle Robbins.

Robbins, who is in her 16th year of teaching — with this being her first year with third-graders — recently began seeking donations to cover the cost of “sponsoring” her class so she could provide each student with a book from the Scholastic Book Club to take home with them.

“The last couple years, I’ve been seeing teachers posting on Facebook about sponsoring their class to get them a book every month, so I decided this year I was going to hop on board with that,” Robbins said. “I had started with the thinking that maybe I’d raise enough to be able to buy my students a book every quarter, and if I got enough to buy them a book each month, I would.”

Robbins said she not only received enough money to buy each of the students within her class a book every month of the school year, but with the help of about eight other teachers, she was able to sponsor the entire third grade population of Springcreek Elementary.

“It was amazing how everyone in my community just wanted to help out all of these kids,” Robbins said. “It was an overwhelming response.“

Robbins said the books are $1 each, purchased from the Scholastic catalogue, and are specific to grade levels.

“With these being third-graders, a lot of them aren’t reading picture books anymore, so it’s good to get a chapter book in their hand and get them excited about it,” she said.

The idea of getting kids excited to read is an important part of education, Robbins said, which is something all of the teachers involved in the sponsor project had in mind.

“We all have that same thinking of just getting books in our children’s hands and helping them start their own library at home,” she said. “A lot of kids don’t have any books at home, and they don’t get to go to the library on a regular basis.”

Robbins said she received such a positive response from those willing to donate that she hopes to keep the sponsorship project going for future classes to enjoy.

“I probably will continue to do this even if I’m only able to get my class sponsored, but I have a strong feeling the people who donated to me this time will continue to do that,” she said.

Robbins noted that many of those who showed support did so in part due to their own experiences as children with the Scholastic Book Club and Book Fair.

“When people gave me money for this, some people wrote notes or told me personally that they always used to love getting these books in the classroom,” she said. “They really want these kids to get to enjoy that, and I told them, ‘Thanks to you, they will.’”

Springcreek Elementary teacher Michelle Robbins passes out Scholastic books recently to, from front left, Karter Hilliard, David Pitman, and Savannah Gress, along with other third-graders. Thanks to the efforts of Robbins and several other Piqua teachers, the entire third grade class was sponsored and will receive a book from the Scholastic Book Club each month for the entire school year. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_Robbins.jpg Springcreek Elementary teacher Michelle Robbins passes out Scholastic books recently to, from front left, Karter Hilliard, David Pitman, and Savannah Gress, along with other third-graders. Thanks to the efforts of Robbins and several other Piqua teachers, the entire third grade class was sponsored and will receive a book from the Scholastic Book Club each month for the entire school year. Courtesy photo. A group of third-graders at Springcreek Elementary pose with their August book of the month from the Scholastic Book Club. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/09/web1_groupphoto.jpg A group of third-graders at Springcreek Elementary pose with their August book of the month from the Scholastic Book Club. Courtesy photo.

Raises money to provide books to students

By Aimee Hancock Miami Valley Sunday News

Reach the writer at ahancock@aimmediamidwest.com. ©2019 Miami Valley Sunday News, all rights reserved.

