Newton’s FCCLA excel at national conference

PLEASANT HILL — Students from the Newton Chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) participated in a week-long leadership conference and STAR Event competition this summer.

The leadership conference was held June 29-July 5 in Anaheim, California, with 8,700 members and advisers in attendance. Newton High School students who attended were chapter officers Morgan Robbins, Luke Vannus, Regina Mikalauskas, Jaden Stine and student member Arianna Vannus. The students were chaperoned by Mary Vannus and Sherry Robbins.

Luke Vannus attended the National Leadership Conference in the official capacity of State Executive Council for Ohio FCCLA. Luke was elected at the State Leadership Conference April 25-26, 2019 to be the State Vice-President of Program Outreach. He will serve in this capacity for the 2019-2020 school year.

Attendees participated in a week of trainings and sessions that challenged, informed, and motivated members and their adviser to become leaders through FCCLA.

The members attended different leadership workshops and learned many skills from the guest speakers. Members also participated in National STAR Events. The team of Morgan Robbins, Regina Mikalauskas and Jaden Stine presented their “Chapter in Review Portfolio” and received a gold rating and fifth in the nation.

