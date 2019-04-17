PHS Student of the Week named

PIQUA — Piqua High School announced the Student of the Week to be freshman Sydnee Hawk, daughter of Holly and Cleadous Hawk, for the week of April 15-19. Hawk was nominated by science teacher Megan Askins for her honesty, respect, diligence and responsibility. “Sydnee always works hard to complete and understand all concepts in my class. When she is finished, she goes out of her way to help others. I can always count on her,” Askins stated.

Hawk participates in volleyball at PHS and JO volleyball outside of school. Sydnee’s goal this school year is to maintain her 4.0 GPA. After high school, she hopes to go to college to become a personal trainer.

When asked who her favorite teachers are Hawk replied, “Mrs. Downs because I can relate a lot to her and Miss Drake because she was my JO coach last year, and she is so generous.” Hawk says her biggest inspiration is all her teammates because, “they always push me to do my best and they are all amazing people.”

Hawk enjoys taking pictures outside of school and staying active.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/04/web1_Hawk-SOTW-4-15-19.jpg