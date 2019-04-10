PHS Student of The Week named

PIQUA — Sophomore Jessica Dunaway was named PHS student of the week for the week of April 8-12 by Algebra Teacher Annette Bollheimer for exhibiting the traits of caring, diligence, and responsibility. When asked to elaborate further on why she choose Jessica Dunaway, Bollheimer said, “Jessica gives 110 percent in everything she does. She is very concerned about her grades and strives to do well and will help to explain work to others.”

While Dunaway, daughter of Bruce and Roberta Dunaway, excels in all of her classes. Her favorite subject is English, and when asked why, she said, “Because I like the books we read, and I find it very interesting”. However, her favorite teacher is the woman who nominated her in the first place: Bollheimer. When asked why she considered Bollheimer her favorite, Dunaway said, “Because she’s very understanding and helps students.”

Jessica intends on going to college with a major in English and hopes to become a teacher after graduation. She believes the most important aspect of any career is how much it helps others. When asked why she wants to pursue this career, she said, “So I can help teach and educate future generations, and so I can help them become better citizens.”

However, she doesn’t plan to forget her roots. When asked what she enjoys most about PHS, Dunaway said, “I get to be in one of my favorite classes, I like that ASL is an option and the teacher is very kind, and I get to hang out with my friends.”

