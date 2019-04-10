PHS Senior Athletes of the Month named

PIQUA — PHS Senior Athletes of the Month for the month of March are baseball player Ethan Pohlschneider and softball player Mariah Blankenship.

Blankenship has been playing softball since she was four and began playing because of her dad, and her sister, Kyla Blankenship, and retired coach Rick Claprood. She said, “They have always pushed me to work hard and give 100 percent.” Blankenship plans to continue her softball career in college. The location is undecided, but she wants to major in Physical Therapy.

Blankenship said, “I feel honored to be nominated for the athlete of the month. Not a lot of people get the opportunity, so I’m very grateful.” She doesn’t currently play any other sports, but played volleyball in past years.

Blankenship plays for a travel team. She said she’s very committed to that team and proud of all they have accomplished. In her free time, Blankenship enjoys hanging out with her friends and having fun. Her dreams for the future are to have a family and to eventually be an athletic trainer.

Blankenship said her family and friends inspire her on a daily basis. Some of her other achievements are special mention her freshman year for GWOC. Her junior year she received second team all GWOC and was given the silver bat, golden glove, most valuable player, and team choice award.

Pohlschneider had been playing baseball since he was seven years old. He began playing because his dad and uncle inspired him to start and continue with it throughout the years. His favorite memory is “playing alongside my dad when he used to coach the team in junior high.

After graduation Pohlschneider, is going to college at the University of Cincinnati and plans on majoring in Aerospace Engineering. He said that it means a lot to be named Athlete of the Month. He said he has put a lot of hard work into this sport, and it’s rewarding to see that being recognized.

Pohlschneider enjoys golf and has also played soccer for two years. He is proud of all of the effort and time he’s put into school for the last four years, and his dreams are to get a job directly out of college to design and work on planes.

He said that his parents inspire him on a daily basis because they, “always push me to do better in every aspect of my life.”