AIR testing begins

PIQUA — Students across the Miami Valley will be preparing for standardized testing once again in the coming weeks as the AIR test reaches high schools across the state.

For PHS, testing will occur in this order: ELA April 9 and 10, Algebra and Geometry April 23 and 24, Biology on April 25 and 26, and American History and Government on April 30 and May 1. The time period for testing will range from 90-120 minutes. Testing will also affect the daily activities of the school. PHS will run on a two-hour delay schedule due to morning testing from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and while busing will not be affected, students may come to school two hours late if they are not testing.

Not only will the students be planning for AIR, but the staff as well. Assistant Principal Jonathan Shoffstall said, “All staff members are involved in the preparation for the AIR EOC assessments. All teachers take a certification course to prepare them for administering the AIR assessment. Also, teachers are asked to update Chromebooks throughout the school to the proper version for testing. All teachers and counselors have a meeting as well in preparation for the testing cycle.”

When asked why AIR testing is so important, Shoffstall said, “AIR EOC assessments are important for students because it is a requirement. Students must have their credits and score a combined 18 points on the seven AIR EOC assessments. If students or parents have questions, they should reach out to the Piqua High School counselors.”

Not only does the test affect students, all public schools in the state are affected by it. Shoffstall said, “Each public school in Ohio is graded using the results of the AIR EOC testing along with some other areas the State of Ohio has deemed important.”

But overall the most important part of the AIR test is the studying students undertake to prepare for it.

Shoffstall said, “The key to preparation is giving great effort in class on a daily basis. Teachers are utilizing testing-standards based instruction and assessments. The Pro-Core assessments mimic what is asked of students on the AIR EOC tests.”

Students need to ensure that they get at least eight hours of sleep in the week leading up to testing and make sure they are drinking plenty of water. It is essential for students to eat breakfast each day, but especially on the days they are testing, so they have the energy to perform and are not distracted by hunger.