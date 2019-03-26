McDonalds Student of the Week named

PIQUA — Spanish teacher Casey Potts selected freshman Kelsey Jenkins for Student of the Week for the week of March 25-29. Jenkins is the daughter of Amanda Carter. Potts said, “Everyday Kelsey picks up the Spanish ‘axe’ and swings it at the second language tree. The timber crack has sounded, and the tree is starting to fall.”

Jenkins said it means a lot to her to be named student of the week because it means that “someone is noticing the hard work that not only I, but all students put in.” Jenkins favorite teacher is Jordan Drake because she understands that not everyone learns the same and that some students need extra or less help. She also thanked Drake for the effort she puts into teaching her students and the patience she displays to them when working with them.

Jenkins favorite class is Potts’s class because he has an enjoyable way of getting his students to be involved in class and increases their longing to learn. She also said that she loves “learning new rules and ways of communication.”

On the weekend, Jenkins works a part-time job at McDonalds and in her free time enjoys to writing poems and cooking. On the weekends if she isn’t working, she volunteers at Heartland nursing home, and she said the most rewarding thing about working there is “seeing them happy. Especially those who don’t always have family or visitors around.”

After graduation, Jenkins plans on going to college at Edison State Community College for Early Childhood Education.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2019/03/web1_SOTW-3-25-19.jpg