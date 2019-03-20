ME Symphonic Choir to compete at state

CASSTOWN — Miami East High School Symphonic performed at the OMEA District XI Adjudicated Event held at Bellefontaine High School on March 8. The MEHS Choir performed in OMEA Class AA. This classification is advanced high school music to collegiate level. The choir earned Superior ratings from the three stage adjudicators and the sight-reading judge. The Miami East choir made school history being the first group to perform and advance to the State level in OMEA AA. The choir will perform at OMEA Southwest Region State Contest Friday, April 26 2019.

The state event will be held at Tippecanoe High School and hosted by Mrs. Amanda Hughes.

The choir students are: Chloe Aviles, Alivia Bevan, Andrew Bevan, Jeffrey Blackford, Alyssa Bowman, Lily Bruggeman, Cameron Carberry, Libby Carpenter, Christian Cathcart, Austin Collins, Chelsea Cremeens, Kyle Crim, Kiley Davie, Kiersten Donnan, Zachary Enz, Kayly Fetters, Tyler Fetters, Jack Godwin, Cadence Gross, Nichole Hood, Gavin Horne, James Horne, Noah King, Jenna LeBlanc, Angelique LeMaster, Garrett LeMaster, Caleb Lozano, Gabrielle Lozano, Hannah Lozano, Keegan Mahaney, Jasmyn Maingi, Sophie Markley, Justin Maxwell, Grace McCalister, Ashlyn Monnin, Tim Moore, Morgan Nosker, Rebecca Patch, Katie Pottorf, Rylee Puthoff, Anthony Putnam, Jayna Randall, Camden Richter, Erica Ritchea, Kyle Rowley, Amelia Schwartz, Brailyn Tarcea, Celia Thomas, Faith Thomas, Kierstin Thomas, Jakeb Wackler, Isabella Waite, Matthew Wick, Jordan Woehrmyer, and Ryan Zirkle.