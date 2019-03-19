Piqua High School welcomes new coach Greg Campbell

PIQUA — Athletic director, Chip Hare, hired new a varsity softball coach following Rick Claprood’s retirement after last year’s season. Claprood was the coach for many years, and Greg Campbell is looking forward to continuing his legacy all while improving the program.

Campbell recently moved to Piqua from a small town in Indiana known as Salem and decided to make the change after being offered a job nearby. He began coaching in 2005 at the youth league, and “fell in love with the game” and has continued to coach since then. He has also coached youth soccer and basketball.

Campbell assisted the junior high team last year, and Hare reached out to him about the open position. In the past, he coached his daughter and decided to step down once she reached the more competitive level. He said he continues to coach because, “I love the game of softball, it is a passion of mine. But my favorite thing is interacting with the athletes and watching them grow into competitors and leaders on and off the field.”

Many are curious about the changes to the softball program, but Campbell said, “Piqua softball has a great history. I want to keep that history and tradition alive and continue to show respect to the legacy the many softball players and coaches earned before we were here.” He has thoroughly expressed his goals for 2019, but one of the most important being a 15 win season.

Campbell has expressed that he believes the most challenging part of this season will be “getting the athletes to believe in themselves and trust in the system we are putting together. Fundamentals, hard work, and confidence go a long way on the field. If we can keep the athletes positive and confident I believe we can achieve our goals.”

Some of the returning players for this year are Seniors Mariah Blankenship, Kamy Trissell, and Kylie Trissell; Juniors Hannah Anderson and Kathy Young; and Sophomore Paige Hinkle. Freshman Reagan Toopes, Kenzi Anderson, Jordaya Walker, and Chaia Sowers will also be joining the varsity team.

The team will be dedicating a game to the military and Campbell said, “We appreciate any and all support we receive from the school and the community. We are looking forward to growing this program into something we can all be proud of. We are planning a ‘Military Appreciation’ night on April 15. Please come support the program and help raise money for our local military families.”