PHS participates in Regional Science Olympiad Competition

PIQUA — Piqua High School and Piqua Junior High School students participated in the Regional Science Olympiad Competition on March 16.

There were a total of 22 Piqua students involved. Science Olympiad is an academic competition where students compete in a variety of 23 events. Some events are focused on earth science, while others focus on physics, and even more events focus on biology.

Students involved this year were Kyrie Tipps, Cael Barr, John Grear, Cassie Arnett, Lillie Schaeffer, Karolina Polakowski, Alexa Burns, Maeve Vulcan, Alexa Knorr-Sullivan, Skylar Cain, Lauren Sweetman, Ethan Gevedon, Ryan Cromes, Bella Reyes, Sam Martin, Matthew Weiser, Alyssa Keeler, Zachary Henne, Audria Demarcus, Laurynn Barr, Johnny Arnett and Jayden Arnett.

Last year we, “came away with some medals and were only a few places away from qualifying for state competition. We would of course like to improve on that and qualify for state,” said Brandon Lightle, lead administrator of Science Olympiad, when he was asked prior to the event about his hopes for this year.

The name of the competitions PHS and PJHS students competed in are Chemistry Lab, Dynamic, Codebusters, Designer Genes, Anatomy, Astronomy, Circuit Lab, Mission Impossible, Disease Detectives, Thermodynamics, Forensics, Geologic Mapping, Write it Do it, Sounds of Music, Protein Modeling, Herpetology, Experimental Design, Water Quality, Fermi Questions, Fossils, and Mousetrap Vehicle.